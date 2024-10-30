Cloudy and Rainy Weather Expected Across Bulgaria on October 30

October 29, 2024, Tuesday
Bulgaria: Cloudy and Rainy Weather Expected Across Bulgaria on October 30 @Pixabay

Cloudy conditions are expected across Bulgaria on Wednesday, with light showers likely in various areas of Central and Southern Bulgaria, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the north-northwest. The temperature will range from lows of 5°C to 10°C, with Sofia experiencing a low of 6°C. High temperatures will vary from 15°C to 20°C, reaching 17°C in Sofia.

On the coast, there will be broken clouds, with light to moderate northerly winds. Highs will be between 16°C and 18°C, while the sea water temperature will also hover around 16°C to 18°C.

In the mountains, broken clouds are forecast, along with light showers over the Central Balkan Range and the Rila-Rhodope massif. Winds will remain light to moderate from the north. Highs will be around 13°C at 1,200 meters and drop to 6°C at 2,000 meters.

