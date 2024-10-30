Romania Considers Downing Russian Drones Amid Rising Airspace Violations

Romania is considering the potential to shoot down unauthorized aircraft infringing upon its airspace, as indicated by a draft law published by the Romanian Defense Ministry on October 28. This proposal comes in response to a number of incidents involving Russian drones crashing or violating Romanian airspace near the border with Ukraine, particularly following large-scale attacks on Ukraine.

Under the proposed legislation, the Romanian military would be authorized to intercept and, if necessary, destroy both piloted and unmanned aircraft that breach its airspace, depending on the perceived threat level. The document outlines that the military could disable or assume control of "unauthorized" drones using "non-kinetic" methods or opt to shoot them down.

In the case of a piloted aircraft, the interception process would involve several steps, such as attempting to establish radio contact, giving instructions to the pilot, and possibly firing a warning shot. The use of "destructive force" would be deemed a last resort for both aircraft and ground-based air defenses.

Before resorting to shooting down any aircraft, the Romanian military would carefully assess the situation, taking into account international law and the safety of civilians and property. The draft law also states that allied forces stationed in Romania would be allowed to participate in such operations.

Romania has called on its NATO partners to provide a "robust and coordinated" response to incidents involving Russian missiles and drones violating allied airspace. Latvia and Poland have also reported similar breaches. Ukraine has urged NATO to intercept Russian drones and missiles in its airspace to protect both Ukraine and neighboring countries, but no nation has yet committed to taking such action.