Romania Considers Downing Russian Drones Amid Rising Airspace Violations

Bulgaria: Romania Considers Downing Russian Drones Amid Rising Airspace Violations @romania-insider.com

Romania is considering the potential to shoot down unauthorized aircraft infringing upon its airspace, as indicated by a draft law published by the Romanian Defense Ministry on October 28. This proposal comes in response to a number of incidents involving Russian drones crashing or violating Romanian airspace near the border with Ukraine, particularly following large-scale attacks on Ukraine.

Under the proposed legislation, the Romanian military would be authorized to intercept and, if necessary, destroy both piloted and unmanned aircraft that breach its airspace, depending on the perceived threat level. The document outlines that the military could disable or assume control of "unauthorized" drones using "non-kinetic" methods or opt to shoot them down.

In the case of a piloted aircraft, the interception process would involve several steps, such as attempting to establish radio contact, giving instructions to the pilot, and possibly firing a warning shot. The use of "destructive force" would be deemed a last resort for both aircraft and ground-based air defenses.

Before resorting to shooting down any aircraft, the Romanian military would carefully assess the situation, taking into account international law and the safety of civilians and property. The draft law also states that allied forces stationed in Romania would be allowed to participate in such operations.

Romania has called on its NATO partners to provide a "robust and coordinated" response to incidents involving Russian missiles and drones violating allied airspace. Latvia and Poland have also reported similar breaches. Ukraine has urged NATO to intercept Russian drones and missiles in its airspace to protect both Ukraine and neighboring countries, but no nation has yet committed to taking such action.

More from Ukraine

Nine Injured in Drone Strike on Kyiv Amid Talks on Energy Ceasefire

Nine people, including an 11-year-old girl, were injured last night in a Russian drone attack on Kyiv

World » Ukraine | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 09:48

Selydove Falls to the Russians as North Korea Prepares to Enter the Battlefield

Russia announced on Tuesday that it had successfully captured the eastern Ukrainian town of Selydove

World » Ukraine | October 29, 2024, Tuesday // 15:11

Russian Strikes Hit Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Kryvyi Rih, Causing Multiple Casualties

Overnight Russian strikes on Kyiv, Kharkiv, and President Volodymyr Zelensky's hometown of Kryvyi Rih resulted in dozens of casualties, with both fatalities and injuries reported

World » Ukraine | October 29, 2024, Tuesday // 09:25

Casualties Rise in Kharkiv as Russian Strikes Target Multiple Districts

A large-scale Russian assault on Kharkiv's Shevchenkivskyi, Saltivskyi, and Kholodnohirskyi districts of overnight has resulted in 21 injuries

World » Ukraine | October 28, 2024, Monday // 10:18

NATO Chief Warns of Escalation if North Korea Deploys Troops to Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte warned that North Korea's potential deployment of troops to Ukraine in support of Russia would mark a major escalation in the ongoing conflict

World » Ukraine | October 21, 2024, Monday // 13:08

Russian Bomber Pilot Responsible for Civilian Deaths in Ukraine Assassinated with Hammer

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine has reported the death of a Russian Tu-22M3 pilot on Russian territory.

World » Ukraine | October 21, 2024, Monday // 10:51
