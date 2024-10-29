Hope for Stability: Acting PM's Optimism Meets Vice President's Doubts on Electoral Trust in Bulgaria

Politics | October 29, 2024, Tuesday // 15:03
Glavchev (left) and Yotova (right)

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev expressed confidence that the Bulgarian caretaker government has fulfilled its obligations to ensure fair elections. He emphasized that all duties were performed "with hand on heart," adding that a report from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) also supports this view, and it is available to the public. Glavchev reiterated his hope for a regular, stable government to emerge from this election, and noted the caretaker government’s ongoing collaboration with the European Commission on the Recovery and Sustainability Plan.

In contrast, Vice President Iliana Yotova voiced concerns over the recent elections, saying they did little to build public trust in the electoral process. Speaking from Veliko Tarnovo, Yotova commented on the prevalence of alleged vote-buying and expressed doubt about the likelihood of a stable government forming from the newly elected 51st National Assembly. She congratulated the election winners but warned them of the difficult task ahead in assembling a new cabinet, reiterating the need for a strong political government for Bulgaria. She added that it will be up to the parliamentary parties to determine whether this government will take the form of a minority administration or a multi-party coalition, cautioning that any alternative approach would be an avoidance of responsibility.

Yotova also rejected calls from some political figures to raise the parliamentary entry threshold beyond the current 4%. She questioned the motivation behind these proposals, suggesting they may be more reactionary than strategically calculated. “Bulgaria is a multi-party democracy,” she noted, suggesting that a system resembling the two-party American model is unlikely for the country.

