EU Prepares Coordinated Response to North Korea’s Support for Russia in Ukraine

World » EU | October 29, 2024, Tuesday // 14:56
EU Prepares Coordinated Response to North Korea's Support for Russia in Ukraine

The European Union plans to issue a coordinated response to North Korea's ongoing support for Russia’s actions in Ukraine, according toNabila Massrali, a spokesperson for the European External Action Service. The EU intends to align its actions with international partners.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte recently confirmed the presence of North Korean soldiers in Russia, with some stationed in the Kursk region, close to the Ukrainian border.

Today, the EU's Security and Policy Committee is meeting with a high-level South Korean delegation. The South Korean representatives briefed NATO officials, including Rutte, on the presence of North Korean personnel in Russia during their visit yesterday.

Additionally, the EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, is scheduled to visit Seoul later this week, according to Masraly.

