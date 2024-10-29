'Greatness' Party Calls for Annulment of Bulgarian Election Over Alleged Vote Tampering

Politics | October 29, 2024, Tuesday // 14:53
Bulgaria: 'Greatness' Party Calls for Annulment of Bulgarian Election Over Alleged Vote Tampering

The "Greatness" party is calling for the recent Bulgarian parliamentary elections to be annulled. Ivelin Mihailov, the party’s ideologue and candidate for deputy, who narrowly missed the parliamentary threshold with 3.999% of the vote, expressed this view in an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio (BNR).

According to Mihailov, sources within the “Information Service” reported irregularities after the close of voting, alleging that votes for "Greatness" were systematically removed. Mihailov claimed that protocols were then adjusted to favor other parties but declined to reveal his sources, citing potential repercussions for those involved.

Mihailov also alleged that "Greatness" has hidden recordings implicating individuals in vote-buying activities for the GERB party and Peevski’s Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) across various regions. He suggested these recordings would be shared with foreign media to prevent potential suppression within the Bulgarian legal system. Mihailov added that while local media are not the primary obstacle, the party is concerned about the potential manipulation of information through judicial pressure, which could prevent sources from maintaining their initial accounts.

In addition, in an 11-minute video address on Facebook, he spoke of "resistance", "a real revolutionary committee, a real revolutionary organization", and "Star Wars", he called for membership fees as his party grows to 100,000 members.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: greatness, mihailov, elections

Related Articles:

Trump's Victory Could Open Doors for GERB to Partner with Peevski and Pro-Russian "Revival"

Adelheid Wolfl's commentary in the Austrian daily Der Standard discusses the implications of the upcoming US elections for Bulgari

Novinite Insider » Opinions | October 31, 2024, Thursday // 23:00

Foreign Media Warns of Pro-Russian Gains and Rising Instability in Bulgaria's Politics

Following the recent parliamentary elections in Bulgaria, foreign media have raised concerns over the influence of pro-Russian parties

Politics | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 15:51

Hope for Stability: Acting PM's Optimism Meets Vice President's Doubts on Electoral Trust in Bulgaria

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev expressed confidence that the Bulgarian caretaker government has fulfilled its obligations to ensure fair elections

Politics | October 29, 2024, Tuesday // 15:03

Bulgaria's Socialist Party Celebrates Gains While Addressing Voter Concerns in Parliament

Atanas Zafirov, chairman of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) and leader of the "BSP - United Left" coalition, stated that they have successfully halted the decline of the left following the early parliamentary elections in Bulgaria

Politics | October 29, 2024, Tuesday // 12:44

'Revival' Leader: 'Bought Votes Are a Tumor in Bulgaria's Democracy'

The leader of the Bulgarian party "Revival," Kostadin Kostadinov, labeled the phenomenon of bought votes as "the tumor of Bulgarian democracy" during his first press conference following the elections

Politics | October 29, 2024, Tuesday // 11:44

Ivelin Mihailov Claims Election Rigging Prevented 'Greatness' from Entering the Bulgarian Parliament

Ivelin Mihailov, the ideologue behind the "Greatness party", described the election outcome in Bulgaria as "rigged," stating he was forewarned that they would not be permitted to enter parliament

Politics | October 29, 2024, Tuesday // 08:58
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Dogan Urges GERB-WCC-DB Coalition, Declines Seat in the Bulgarian Parliament

Ahmed Dogan has confirmed that he will not take a seat in the 51st National Assembly

Politics | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 16:09

Foreign Media Warns of Pro-Russian Gains and Rising Instability in Bulgaria's Politics

Following the recent parliamentary elections in Bulgaria, foreign media have raised concerns over the influence of pro-Russian parties

Politics | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 15:51

Protest in London: Bulgarians Condemn Election Manipulation and Corruption Back Home

On October 31, 2024, Bulgarians in the UK will gather in front of the Bulgarian Embassy in London to protest what they describe as a “mafia takeover” of their homeland by influential figures Delyan Peevski and Boyko Borissov

Politics | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 14:04

Bulgaria's Path to Euro Adoption: Political Instability Over Inflation as a Key Challenge

Bulgaria faces significant challenges on its path to euro adoption, with political instability emerging as a critical hurdle rather than inflation

Politics | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 13:22

Peevski: No Compromise on Voters’ Rights or Bulgaria’s Democratic Values

Delyan Peevski, leader of DPS - New Beginning, affirmed his commitment to protecting the rights of his supporters across Bulgaria

Politics | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 12:50

Former PM Denkov: Peevski's Influence Threatens Bulgaria's Democratic Future

Nikolai Denkov, former Prime Minister of Bulgaria, asserted on bTV that the electoral success of GERB and "DPS-New Beginning" is largely attributed to bought and controlled votes

Politics | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 10:29
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria