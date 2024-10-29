'Greatness' Party Calls for Annulment of Bulgarian Election Over Alleged Vote Tampering

The "Greatness" party is calling for the recent Bulgarian parliamentary elections to be annulled. Ivelin Mihailov, the party’s ideologue and candidate for deputy, who narrowly missed the parliamentary threshold with 3.999% of the vote, expressed this view in an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio (BNR).

According to Mihailov, sources within the “Information Service” reported irregularities after the close of voting, alleging that votes for "Greatness" were systematically removed. Mihailov claimed that protocols were then adjusted to favor other parties but declined to reveal his sources, citing potential repercussions for those involved.

Mihailov also alleged that "Greatness" has hidden recordings implicating individuals in vote-buying activities for the GERB party and Peevski’s Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) across various regions. He suggested these recordings would be shared with foreign media to prevent potential suppression within the Bulgarian legal system. Mihailov added that while local media are not the primary obstacle, the party is concerned about the potential manipulation of information through judicial pressure, which could prevent sources from maintaining their initial accounts.

In addition, in an 11-minute video address on Facebook, he spoke of "resistance", "a real revolutionary committee, a real revolutionary organization", and "Star Wars", he called for membership fees as his party grows to 100,000 members.