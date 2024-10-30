Wizz Air Expands Winter Flights: New Destinations, More Choices for Travelers

Wizz Air has kicked off its 2024-2025 winter season, unveiling a renewed schedule with more than 40 fresh and returning routes across its vast network. The airline, known for its focus on sustainability, is expanding its winter offerings with flights to new destinations including Salerno in Italy, a resumption of services to Chisinau, Moldova, and unique routes to Cairo’s Sphinx Airport and Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt, as well as Marrakesh in Morocco and Stuttgart in Germany. Throughout the season, Wizz Air will operate over 600 routes, making this its largest winter schedule to date.

The budget airline has increased its seat availability to over 28 million, covering regions from Europe to North Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia. This expanded capacity reflects the carrier's commitment to affordability and variety, offering travelers more choices than ever before during the winter period. Last summer alone, nearly 40 million passengers flew with Wizz Air, benefiting from the airline’s strong performance rate of 99.3% over nearly 200,000 flights, one of the highest in the industry.

Wizz Air has also enhanced its offerings for customer convenience. New features include expanded membership options, such as All You Can Fly, WIZZ MultiPass in select markets, and Wizz Discount Club Premium. Digital payment options have also grown, with Apple Pay and Google Pay now available on the Wizz Air app, plus an option for onboard payments with Revolut cards.

In terms of environmental commitment, Wizz Air continues to lead in low-carbon operations, with a carbon intensity of 52.6 grams of CO₂ per passenger/km over the past year. The airline is working with Airbus on trials for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) as it prepares for the EU’s RefuelEU regulation, effective January 2025.

Sasha Vislaus, Corporate Communications Manager, expressed excitement for the expanded winter offerings: "With 46 routes from Bulgaria, including today’s new Sofia-Lyon service, we are growing our presence and providing Bulgarian travelers with even more low-cost options. Our modern fleet and dedication to sustainability keep us focused on enhancing both efficiency and user experience.”