Bulgaria's Role in Shaping Antarctica's Future: A Polar Powerhouse Among Global Leaders

An upcoming conference on October 30, 2024, at the French Cultural Institute will explore scientific challenges in Antarctica, highlighting the experiences of Bulgarian and French polar expeditions, as reported by BNR. The event aims to shed light on the tough realities of life and research in this extreme environment, where international cooperation is crucial. “Without collaboration, studying Antarctica would be impossible. It’s the most challenging continent to live on, with habitable zones mostly along the inhospitable coast,” explained Prof. Hristo Pimpirev in a statement to Radio Sofia.

Spanning an area larger than Europe, Antarctica hosts around 10,000 people each summer when temperatures range from 0° to -20°C. However, in the harsh winter, this number drops to about 2,000, with temperatures plunging as low as -89°C. Prof. Pimpirev emphasized the necessity of cooperation in such conditions, highlighting productive partnerships with Spanish, French, and other international teams dedicated to polar research.

Prof. Pimpirev noted the long-standing French tradition in polar exploration, which began before Bulgaria was an independent country. He praised the enduring relationship with French polar researchers who have studied both poles and remote places like Greenland. He shared a story of French captain Charcot, who, after becoming tired of people questioning his expedition to Antarctica, named his ship “Pourquoi pas” (Why not).

French contributions extend beyond polar regions to deep-sea exploration, said Pimpirev, adding that Bulgaria has now expanded its research reach to the world’s oceans. He noted that, historically, the Black Sea limited Bulgaria’s nautical exploration. Today, Bulgaria’s research vessel allows the country to play an active role in ocean exploration, which is crucial as marine life becomes increasingly central to understanding Earth’s ecosystems.

The conference at the French Cultural Institute will be open to the public, aiming to communicate the importance of polar research not only for science but also for Bulgaria’s future role on the global stage. Prof. Pimpirev emphasized, “Our work isn’t just about satisfying scientific curiosity. It’s about representing Bulgaria and securing our place on the world map.” He announced that Bulgaria’s upcoming expedition would support Greece’s first Antarctic mission, with scientists from the UAE, who will become the first people from the Middle East to set foot in Antarctica, joining the Bulgarian vessel.

Bulgaria, a respected polar nation, is part of a group of 29 countries, alongside Japan, China, Russia, the USA, and major European nations, which participate in the governance of Antarctica, making critical decisions for the future of the continent, said Prof. Pimpirev.