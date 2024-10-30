Household Electricity and Gas Prices Drop in Bulgaria, Remain Among Lowest in EU

Business » ENERGY | October 29, 2024, Tuesday // 18:00
Bulgaria: Household Electricity and Gas Prices Drop in Bulgaria, Remain Among Lowest in EU @Pixabay

In the first half of 2024, household electricity and natural gas prices in Bulgaria ranked among the lowest in the European Union, according to recent data from Eurostat. Overall, electricity prices for EU households showed a slight decline in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, while Bulgarian households benefitted from notably low rates.

Electricity prices across Europe experienced a minor increase compared to the latter half of 2023, rising to 28.9 euros per 100 kilowatt-hours (kWh) from 28.3 euros per 100 kWh. In comparison, the average price for electricity in the EU in the first half of 2023 was 29.4 euros per 100 kWh. This uptick in prices can be attributed to various governments reducing subsidies, benefits, and tax incentives for consumers.

Among EU countries, Germany reported the highest electricity prices for households at 39.5 euros per 100 kWh, followed by Ireland at 37.4 euros and Denmark at 37.1 euros. In contrast, Bulgaria's household electricity prices were significantly lower at 11.9 euros per 100 kWh, placing it just above Hungary, which had the lowest price at 10.9 euros.

When examining the changes in household electricity prices over the year, 16 EU countries saw a decrease, while 11 experienced an increase. Alongside electricity, natural gas prices also demonstrated a downward trend. Eurostat's data indicated that, between the first half of 2023 and the first half of 2024, natural gas prices fell in 15 of the 24 EU countries that reported these prices.

Bulgaria's gas prices dropped by 34.6% during this timeframe, contributing to its position as one of the EU countries with the lowest natural gas costs. The most significant reductions in gas prices were observed in Lithuania, Greece, and Estonia, while Italy and France experienced notable increases in their household gas prices, rising by 16% and 13% respectively. For Bulgarian consumers, natural gas was only cheaper in Hungary, Croatia, Slovakia, and Romania, further highlighting the affordability of energy in Bulgaria.

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: prices, Bulgaria, electricity, EU

Related Articles:

EU Demands North Macedonia Improve Ties with Bulgaria

The European Commission has urged the government of North Macedonia to implement constitutional changes and foster strong relations with Bulgaria and Greece

World » Southeast Europe | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 23:00

Banknotes and Coins in Bulgaria Reach Record Value of Over 30 Billion Leva

For the first time, the money circulation in Bulgaria has surpassed 30 billion leva

Business » Finance | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 23:00

Weather Outlook for Bulgaria on October 31: Mostly Sunny with Mild Temperatures

The weather forecast for Bulgaria on October 31 indicates mostly sunny conditions

Society » Environment | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 17:04

Bulgarian Tennis Star Dimitrov Secures Another Hard-Fought Win at Paris Masters

Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria's top tennis player, secured his 45th win of the season with a hard-fought comeback in the Paris Masters 1000 indoor tournament

Sports | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 16:30

Rising EU Concerns: Russia May Target Member States

In response to heightened fears of a Russian assault on an EU state, former Finnish President Sauli Niinistö outlined the urgent need for Europe to bolster its civil and military defense capabilities

World » EU | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 16:25

Foreign Media Warns of Pro-Russian Gains and Rising Instability in Bulgaria's Politics

Following the recent parliamentary elections in Bulgaria, foreign media have raised concerns over the influence of pro-Russian parties

Politics | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 15:51
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Energy

Bulgaria Secures Gas Supplies for Winter as 'Chiren' Reaches Full Capacity

The underground gas storage facility "Chiren" has reached its full storage capacity, according to an announcement by Bulgartransgaz

Business » Energy | October 28, 2024, Monday // 15:17

Gradual Heating Activation Begins in Sofia: Schools and Health Facilities Prioritized

Toplofikatsia Sofia" (Heating Sofia) has announced that the gradual start-up of the heating system in the capital will begin on October 21

Business » Energy | October 20, 2024, Sunday // 14:25

Bulgaria Ready to Assist Ukraine with Winter Electricity Supply

Bulgaria is positioned to assist Ukraine with electricity during the winter months, as confirmed in a recent meeting between Acting Energy Minister Vladimir Malinov and his Ukrainian counterpart,

Business » Energy | October 19, 2024, Saturday // 09:02

Mayor Assures Sofia Residents: No Risks for Heating Season

Sofia's Mayor Vasil Terziev reassured residents that there are no risks for the upcoming heating season after a meeting with Energy Minister Vladimir Malinov

Business » Energy | October 7, 2024, Monday // 13:08

Fuel Prices in Bulgaria Likely to Rise Slightly Amid Middle East Tensions

There may be challenges ahead for oil prices if the situation in the Middle East escalates into a regional conflict

Business » Energy | October 6, 2024, Sunday // 12:04

Fewer Households in Bulgaria Use Wood for Heating as Prices Rise and Supply Wanes

Fewer households in Bulgaria are relying on wood for heating

Business » Energy | October 6, 2024, Sunday // 09:09
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria