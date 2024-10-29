Hezbollah Names New Leader as Violence Escalates in Gaza after Israeli Airstrikes Kill 55 Palestinians

At least 55 Palestinians have been reported killed and dozens more injured due to Israeli airstrikes in Beit Lahia, located in the northern Gaza Strip. Among the deceased are many children, and Palestinian authorities suggest that the actual death toll could be significantly higher.

These strikes occurred shortly after the Israeli parliament voted to prohibit the UN agency that assists Palestinian refugees. With a vote of 92 in favor and 10 against, the Knesset mandated the agency to halt its operations in Gaza and the West Bank within three months. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that the agency was engaged in terrorist activities rather than humanitarian efforts. This decision has drawn strong condemnation from Israel’s Western allies, including the United States and the United Kingdom. The UN has warned that such a ban could lead to a humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip.

In other news, Hezbollah has announced a new leader, Sheikh Naim Qassem. The 71-year-old has been a prominent figure within Hezbollah for over three decades and previously served as one of the movement's official spokesmen. His last public appearance was on October 8, during which he stated that Hezbollah's resolve remains strong and that the group has not weakened following the death of its former leader. Qassem had been living in Tehran for many years due to concerns over an assassination plot against him. However, he returned to Beirut on October 5 alongside the Iranian foreign minister.