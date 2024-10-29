Hezbollah Names New Leader as Violence Escalates in Gaza after Israeli Airstrikes Kill 55 Palestinians

Israel Demands Active Presence in Lebanon as Key to Peace Talks
Israel has outlined its conditions for a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing military conflict in Lebanon, presenting these requirements to the United States last week
At least 55 Palestinians have been reported killed and dozens more injured due to Israeli airstrikes in Beit Lahia, located in the northern Gaza Strip. Among the deceased are many children, and Palestinian authorities suggest that the actual death toll could be significantly higher.
These strikes occurred shortly after the Israeli parliament voted to prohibit the UN agency that assists Palestinian refugees. With a vote of 92 in favor and 10 against, the Knesset mandated the agency to halt its operations in Gaza and the West Bank within three months. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that the agency was engaged in terrorist activities rather than humanitarian efforts. This decision has drawn strong condemnation from Israel’s Western allies, including the United States and the United Kingdom. The UN has warned that such a ban could lead to a humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip.
In other news, Hezbollah has announced a new leader, Sheikh Naim Qassem. The 71-year-old has been a prominent figure within Hezbollah for over three decades and previously served as one of the movement's official spokesmen. His last public appearance was on October 8, during which he stated that Hezbollah's resolve remains strong and that the group has not weakened following the death of its former leader. Qassem had been living in Tehran for many years due to concerns over an assassination plot against him. However, he returned to Beirut on October 5 alongside the Iranian foreign minister.
In response to heightened fears of a Russian assault on an EU state, former Finnish President Sauli Niinistö outlined the urgent need for Europe to bolster its civil and military defense capabilities
Russian opposition leaders Ilya Yashin and Vladimir Kara-Murza, along with Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of imprisoned politician Alexei Navalny, are set to organize an anti-war rally in Berlin on November 17
A fire broke out at BAE Systems' shipyard in Barrow-in-Furness, located in north-west England
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump declared that the European Union would face significant consequences for not purchasing enough American goods if he is elected on November 5
Nine people, including an 11-year-old girl, were injured last night in a Russian drone attack on Kyiv
President Joe Biden recently faced backlash from former President Donald Trump and Republican supporters for reportedly referring to Trump’s backers as “garbage” during a virtual campaign event
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023