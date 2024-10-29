'Revival' Leader: 'Bought Votes Are a Tumor in Bulgaria's Democracy'

Trump's Victory Could Open Doors for GERB to Partner with Peevski and Pro-Russian "Revival"
Adelheid Wolfl's commentary in the Austrian daily Der Standard discusses the implications of the upcoming US elections for Bulgari
The leader of the Bulgarian party "Revival," Kostadin Kostadinov, labeled the phenomenon of bought votes as "the tumor of Bulgarian democracy" during his first press conference following the elections. With the Central Election Commission (CEC) confirming results, the party received 13.358% support, securing 35 seats in the newly elected 51st parliament.
Kostadinov expressed gratitude to their voters, noting an increase of 10% in support, translating to 325,000 votes compared to 295,000 in the previous elections. However, he emphasized that this achievement fell short of their goal to boost voter turnout by 300,000. He criticized the electoral process, suggesting that a significant portion of the increase stemmed from purchased votes. He expressed concern over the higher performance of the two DPS parties, which garnered nearly half a million votes, describing this as a substantial threat to national security.
He estimated that almost one million voters were coerced into casting ballots. Regarding the formation of a government, Kostadinov stated, "The question of whether there will be a government is not on the agenda at all—there will be a government, for sure." He predicted that at least four parties would be involved in its formation. He remarked that while Bulgarian citizens might be weary of elections, they are more concerned about the money spent on vote-buying since 2021.
Kostadinov asserted that regardless of the government formed, it would struggle to tackle the significant challenges facing the country. He stressed that "Revival's" primary aim in the coming months would be to protect national interests amid the serious geopolitical tensions that affect Bulgaria.
Ahmed Dogan has confirmed that he will not take a seat in the 51st National Assembly
Following the recent parliamentary elections in Bulgaria, foreign media have raised concerns over the influence of pro-Russian parties
On October 31, 2024, Bulgarians in the UK will gather in front of the Bulgarian Embassy in London to protest what they describe as a “mafia takeover” of their homeland by influential figures Delyan Peevski and Boyko Borissov
Bulgaria faces significant challenges on its path to euro adoption, with political instability emerging as a critical hurdle rather than inflation
Delyan Peevski, leader of DPS - New Beginning, affirmed his commitment to protecting the rights of his supporters across Bulgaria
Nikolai Denkov, former Prime Minister of Bulgaria, asserted on bTV that the electoral success of GERB and "DPS-New Beginning" is largely attributed to bought and controlled votes
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023