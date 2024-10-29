Bulgarian Support for Trump: Eastern Europe Backs the Republican While Harris Leads in the West

World | October 29, 2024, Tuesday // 10:56
A recent study by the sociological institute "Gallup" has revealed varying global attitudes toward the upcoming US presidential elections. The survey indicates that a majority of respondents would cast their votes for Kamala Harris, with 54% supporting the Democratic candidate, while only 26% would back Donald Trump. The remaining participants were undecided.

Regional differences are stark, with Western Europeans showing a strong preference for Harris. In Denmark, a remarkable 85% of respondents expressed support for her, followed by Finland at 82%, and both Sweden and Norway at 81%. Austria also showed significant backing, with 71% favoring Harris. Overall, 69% of people in Western Europe prefer the current US Vice President.

Conversely, Eastern European countries demonstrate a significant inclination toward Trump. In Bulgaria and Hungary, 49% of respondents indicated support for him, while support in Serbia reached 59%. Other nations like Slovenia and Kazakhstan reported 43% and 44% support for Trump, respectively. In Russia, the Republican candidate garnered 43% of preferences, with only 12% favoring Harris.

Despite the global trend favoring Harris, many respondents consider the election outcome to be unpredictable. According to the president of Gallup International, only 47% of participants believe Harris will win. The impact of the US elections is significant, with two-thirds of people across 43 countries—approximately 67%—asserting that the results will have a "very big" or "big" effect on global affairs.

If Bulgarians were to vote in the upcoming US presidential election on November 5, 49% would back Republican candidate Donald Trump, while 36% would choose his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris.

The survey also shows that 15% of respondents in Bulgaria remain undecided or do not express a preference for either candidate. In addition, respondents hold similar views when asked who they believe will win the US election—46% expect Trump to prevail, while 36% anticipate a Harris victory.

For many Bulgarians, the outcome of the US election is seen as crucial to Bulgaria's future; 57% feel that US politics will have significant economic and political implications for the country, while only 12% believe it will have little or no impact, and 7% expect minimal influence.

Respondents also expressed more positive expectations for Trump. For instance, 34% believe a Trump presidency would enhance the US's global standing, compared to 25% who feel the same for Harris. Likewise, 35% believe Trump would bring more stability as president, while only 20% expect this from Harris.

The study engaged 40,888 individuals from 43 countries and was conducted between late September and mid-October. A representative sample of around 1,000 men and women from each country participated through face-to-face, phone, or online surveys.

