Bulgarian Support for Trump: Eastern Europe Backs the Republican While Harris Leads in the West

EU Demands North Macedonia Improve Ties with Bulgaria
The European Commission has urged the government of North Macedonia to implement constitutional changes and foster strong relations with Bulgaria and Greece
A recent study by the sociological institute "Gallup" has revealed varying global attitudes toward the upcoming US presidential elections. The survey indicates that a majority of respondents would cast their votes for Kamala Harris, with 54% supporting the Democratic candidate, while only 26% would back Donald Trump. The remaining participants were undecided.
Regional differences are stark, with Western Europeans showing a strong preference for Harris. In Denmark, a remarkable 85% of respondents expressed support for her, followed by Finland at 82%, and both Sweden and Norway at 81%. Austria also showed significant backing, with 71% favoring Harris. Overall, 69% of people in Western Europe prefer the current US Vice President.
Conversely, Eastern European countries demonstrate a significant inclination toward Trump. In Bulgaria and Hungary, 49% of respondents indicated support for him, while support in Serbia reached 59%. Other nations like Slovenia and Kazakhstan reported 43% and 44% support for Trump, respectively. In Russia, the Republican candidate garnered 43% of preferences, with only 12% favoring Harris.
Despite the global trend favoring Harris, many respondents consider the election outcome to be unpredictable. According to the president of Gallup International, only 47% of participants believe Harris will win. The impact of the US elections is significant, with two-thirds of people across 43 countries—approximately 67%—asserting that the results will have a "very big" or "big" effect on global affairs.
If Bulgarians were to vote in the upcoming US presidential election on November 5, 49% would back Republican candidate Donald Trump, while 36% would choose his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris.
The survey also shows that 15% of respondents in Bulgaria remain undecided or do not express a preference for either candidate. In addition, respondents hold similar views when asked who they believe will win the US election—46% expect Trump to prevail, while 36% anticipate a Harris victory.
For many Bulgarians, the outcome of the US election is seen as crucial to Bulgaria's future; 57% feel that US politics will have significant economic and political implications for the country, while only 12% believe it will have little or no impact, and 7% expect minimal influence.
Respondents also expressed more positive expectations for Trump. For instance, 34% believe a Trump presidency would enhance the US's global standing, compared to 25% who feel the same for Harris. Likewise, 35% believe Trump would bring more stability as president, while only 20% expect this from Harris.
The study engaged 40,888 individuals from 43 countries and was conducted between late September and mid-October. A representative sample of around 1,000 men and women from each country participated through face-to-face, phone, or online surveys.
In response to heightened fears of a Russian assault on an EU state, former Finnish President Sauli Niinistö outlined the urgent need for Europe to bolster its civil and military defense capabilities
Russian opposition leaders Ilya Yashin and Vladimir Kara-Murza, along with Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of imprisoned politician Alexei Navalny, are set to organize an anti-war rally in Berlin on November 17
A fire broke out at BAE Systems' shipyard in Barrow-in-Furness, located in north-west England
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump declared that the European Union would face significant consequences for not purchasing enough American goods if he is elected on November 5
Nine people, including an 11-year-old girl, were injured last night in a Russian drone attack on Kyiv
President Joe Biden recently faced backlash from former President Donald Trump and Republican supporters for reportedly referring to Trump’s backers as “garbage” during a virtual campaign event
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023