Russian Strikes Hit Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Kryvyi Rih, Causing Multiple Casualties

Overnight Russian strikes on Kyiv, Kharkiv, and President Volodymyr Zelensky's hometown of Kryvyi Rih resulted in dozens of casualties, with both fatalities and injuries reported, as stated by Ukrainian agencies UNIAN and Ukrainska Pravda. Debris from drones ignited fires in various locations.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported that two people were injured and are receiving treatment. "In the Solomianskyi district, drone debris caused a fire in a residential building and set several cars ablaze. A shopping area is also burning. Emergency services are on-site," he wrote on Telegram.

In Kharkiv, an airstrike at approximately 3 a.m. killed three people, according to local authorities. Mayor Igor Terekhov noted, "Kharkiv was hit around 2:51 a.m. in the Osnovianskyi district, with two houses destroyed and about 20 more damaged." Regional military administration head Oleg Synegubov confirmed that rescue workers are still clearing debris, where people, including children, may be trapped. "All emergency teams are at the scene," he reported.

Derzhprom... One of the most iconic buildings in Kharkiv.

Fuck russia so much...

I can't even express the hatred I feel. #RussiaIsATerroristState https://t.co/40r7ipgrKA pic.twitter.com/yQAYDlY9Ct — Anastasiya Paraskevova (@UkrainianAna) October 28, 2024

Kryvyi Rih was also targeted by Russian missiles, killing one person and injuring 12 others, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said. The strike damaged a three-story residential building, outbuildings, a dispensary, and destroyed around a dozen garages. "A fire engulfed the residential building and outbuildings across 500 square meters. Psychologists are providing necessary assistance, and over 30 rescue personnel are managing the aftermath," the service added. Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul earlier reported the city was hit by ballistic missiles.

In a separate development, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui is en route to Moscow for her second visit in six weeks, according to North Korean and Russian state sources. Russia’s embassy said the visit is part of the "strategic dialogue" between Moscow and Pyongyang, as concerns rise about North Korea's potential involvement in the Ukraine conflict.

Yesterday, NATO confirmed that North Korean military personnel are stationed in Russia’s Kursk region. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol informed European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that North Korean troops could end up on the Ukrainian frontlines sooner than anticipated. South Korean intelligence also indicated this possibility, according to lawmakers briefed on the matter on Monday, as reported by Reuters.