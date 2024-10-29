Georgian Protesters Condemn Election Results, Oppose Government's Pro-Kremlin Policies

World » EU | October 29, 2024, Tuesday // 09:18
Bulgaria: Georgian Protesters Condemn Election Results, Oppose Government's Pro-Kremlin Policies

Around 20,000 people gathered in the Georgian capital, rallying against what they called electoral fraud in the recent parliamentary elections held on Saturday. The opposition, alongside citizens from Tbilisi, demanded fresh elections, insisting they be conducted independently from Georgia’s current election commission. Leaders of the opposition also announced their refusal to participate in the new parliament, stating it was compromised due to alleged election manipulation.

For the new Georgian parliament to be operational, at least 100 out of 150 members must be present; however, Georgian Dream, the party that won the election, holds only 89 seats. While the ruling party is positioned to form a government, it can only do so after the parliament is officially constituted.

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili stated she had discussed the situation with leaders from six European countries, updating them on developments within the country. Despite peaceful proceedings, Russian media outlets reported unverified claims of Ukrainian snipers allegedly present at the rally to incite chaos and unrest.

Protesters displayed banners critical of the Georgian Dream government, which has held power for 12 years. Many took issue with its perceived pro-Kremlin stance, which they argue is distancing Georgia from the EU. The parliament building was illuminated with slogans in both Georgian and English, reading, "Property of the people" and "We will return again."

During the demonstration, whistles and jeers were directed at Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who was visiting Tbilisi. His motorcade passed near the parliament building, where opposition leaders were meeting with Western ambassadors and EU representatives at a nearby hotel. Earlier, Germany’s ambassador to Georgia told local media that Orban did not represent the EU in his visit to Georgia, which, it was later clarified, came at the invitation of Georgian Dream.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Georgia, EU, Tbilisi

Related Articles:

Rising EU Concerns: Russia May Target Member States

In response to heightened fears of a Russian assault on an EU state, former Finnish President Sauli Niinistö outlined the urgent need for Europe to bolster its civil and military defense capabilities

World » EU | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 16:25

Trump Declares EU Must Pay a Price for Lack of American Imports

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump declared that the European Union would face significant consequences for not purchasing enough American goods if he is elected on November 5

World » EU | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 10:20

Household Electricity and Gas Prices Drop in Bulgaria, Remain Among Lowest in EU

In the first half of 2024, household electricity and natural gas prices in Bulgaria ranked among the lowest in the European Union,

Business » Energy | October 29, 2024, Tuesday // 18:00

EU Prepares Coordinated Response to North Korea’s Support for Russia in Ukraine

The European Union plans to issue a coordinated response to North Korea's ongoing support for Russia’s actions in Ukraine

World » EU | October 29, 2024, Tuesday // 14:56

Second-Hand Clothes: A €7 Billion Contribution to Europe’s GDP and a Greener Future

The textile industry is known to be one of the most environmentally damaging sectors globally, accounting for 10% of carbon emissions and 20% of drinking water pollution

World » EU | October 25, 2024, Friday // 19:00

One in Three Bulgarians Live in Overcrowded Homes

Approximately one-third of residents from third countries in the European Union (EU) are living in overcrowded conditions,

Business » Properties | October 24, 2024, Thursday // 16:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Rising EU Concerns: Russia May Target Member States

In response to heightened fears of a Russian assault on an EU state, former Finnish President Sauli Niinistö outlined the urgent need for Europe to bolster its civil and military defense capabilities

World » EU | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 16:25

Trump Declares EU Must Pay a Price for Lack of American Imports

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump declared that the European Union would face significant consequences for not purchasing enough American goods if he is elected on November 5

World » EU | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 10:20

EU Prepares Coordinated Response to North Korea’s Support for Russia in Ukraine

The European Union plans to issue a coordinated response to North Korea's ongoing support for Russia’s actions in Ukraine

World » EU | October 29, 2024, Tuesday // 14:56

Hungary Calls for Schengen Access for Bulgaria and Romania Before Year's End

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated that "Bulgaria is ready to take its last steps for Schengen"

World » EU | October 29, 2024, Tuesday // 08:46

Second-Hand Clothes: A €7 Billion Contribution to Europe’s GDP and a Greener Future

The textile industry is known to be one of the most environmentally damaging sectors globally, accounting for 10% of carbon emissions and 20% of drinking water pollution

World » EU | October 25, 2024, Friday // 19:00

Bulgaria Among EU Countries with Lowest Government Debt as Eurostat Reports Deficit Rise Across the Bloc

In 2023, Bulgaria maintained one of the lowest government debt-to-GDP ratios in the EU at 22.

World » EU | October 22, 2024, Tuesday // 14:45
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria