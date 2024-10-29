Georgian Protesters Condemn Election Results, Oppose Government's Pro-Kremlin Policies

Around 20,000 people gathered in the Georgian capital, rallying against what they called electoral fraud in the recent parliamentary elections held on Saturday. The opposition, alongside citizens from Tbilisi, demanded fresh elections, insisting they be conducted independently from Georgia’s current election commission. Leaders of the opposition also announced their refusal to participate in the new parliament, stating it was compromised due to alleged election manipulation.

For the new Georgian parliament to be operational, at least 100 out of 150 members must be present; however, Georgian Dream, the party that won the election, holds only 89 seats. While the ruling party is positioned to form a government, it can only do so after the parliament is officially constituted.

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili stated she had discussed the situation with leaders from six European countries, updating them on developments within the country. Despite peaceful proceedings, Russian media outlets reported unverified claims of Ukrainian snipers allegedly present at the rally to incite chaos and unrest.

Protesters displayed banners critical of the Georgian Dream government, which has held power for 12 years. Many took issue with its perceived pro-Kremlin stance, which they argue is distancing Georgia from the EU. The parliament building was illuminated with slogans in both Georgian and English, reading, "Property of the people" and "We will return again."

During the demonstration, whistles and jeers were directed at Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who was visiting Tbilisi. His motorcade passed near the parliament building, where opposition leaders were meeting with Western ambassadors and EU representatives at a nearby hotel. Earlier, Germany’s ambassador to Georgia told local media that Orban did not represent the EU in his visit to Georgia, which, it was later clarified, came at the invitation of Georgian Dream.