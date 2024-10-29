Hungary Calls for Schengen Access for Bulgaria and Romania Before Year's End

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated that "Bulgaria is ready to take its last steps for Schengen," adding that Hungary would continue to support Bulgaria and its citizens in their ongoing efforts. The comment, shared on the "X" social network, also included Orban’s congratulations to GERB and its leader Boyko Borissov for their success in the previous day's parliamentary elections.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó echoed Orban's support, reiterating that Hungary remains a firm advocate for Bulgaria and Romania's full accession to the Schengen area at the earliest opportunity. According to Szijjártó, "The accession of Romania to the Schengen area in the shortest possible time is in the national interest of Hungary." The statement was made during his appearance before a parliamentary committee, as reported by the Romanian agency Agerpres and cited by BGNES.

Addressing Austria's reluctance to support Romania's Schengen entry, Szijjártó pointed to what he perceives as a double standard within the European Union. He noted, "When we refuse to support something, it is seen as a violation of the founding ideals and a threat to European unity. Yet, when a Western European country takes a similar stance, it is viewed as a legitimate right derived from EU treaties."

Szijjártó clarified that Hungary remains in ongoing discussions with Vienna. He highlighted the recent political shift in Austria, where an unstable domestic situation has emerged after the ruling parties did not secure re-election. Although new leadership emerged victorious, it has not yet been granted the opportunity to form a government. Meanwhile, the Hungarian government aims for Romania's Schengen accession by the end of Hungary's presidency of the European Council on December 31.