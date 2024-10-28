Viktor Orban Congratulates Boyko Borissov on GERB's Election Victory in Bulgaria

New Player MECH Eyes Anti-GERB Coalition in Bulgaria's Parliament
Radostin Vassilev from the "Morality, Unity, Honour" (MECH) party expressed optimism about the potential for a transformative approach in the new National Assembly
HOT: » Manager Talks: Nikolay Bachvarov on Leadership, Team Motivation and Market Resilience at Baumit Bulgaria
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban extended his congratulations to Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, on the party's electoral victory in the recent early parliamentary elections in Bulgaria.
In his message on "X", Orban stated, "Congratulations to @BoykoBorissov and GERB on their victory at the most recent Bulgarian elections. #Bulgaria is ready to make the final step in joining the #Schengen area. Hungary will continue to support the government and the people of Bulgaria in this endeavour."
With 99.71% of the protocols processed by the Central Election Commission (CEC), GERB emerged victorious with a margin of just over 12% ahead of the second-placed coalition, "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB).
At 17:00 today, Bulgaria's Central Election Commission (CEC) released the final results with 100% of protocols processed across the Regional Electoral Commissions (RECs)
In the new 51st Bulgarian Parliament, the party "Alliance for Rights and Freedoms" (DPS-Dogan) has called for constructive dialogue among political parties to establish a stable government
At the Novo Selo training ground today, Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov affirmed that the recent command and staff exercise showcased the NATO Multinational Battlegroup’s preparedness to scale up to brigade level if required for Bulgaria's defense
Radostin Vassilev from the "Morality, Unity, Honour" (MECH) party expressed optimism about the potential for a transformative approach in the new National Assembly
A total of 48,010 individuals cast their votes in Turkey during the recent Bulgarian National Assembly elections
The exit poll data provides valuable insights into the demographics of voters who participated in yesterday's elections
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023