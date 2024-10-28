Viktor Orban Congratulates Boyko Borissov on GERB's Election Victory in Bulgaria

Politics | October 28, 2024, Monday // 17:11
Bulgaria: Viktor Orban Congratulates Boyko Borissov on GERB's Election Victory in Bulgaria

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban extended his congratulations to Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, on the party's electoral victory in the recent early parliamentary elections in Bulgaria.

In his message on "X", Orban stated, "Congratulations to @BoykoBorissov and GERB on their victory at the most recent Bulgarian elections. #Bulgaria is ready to make the final step in joining the #Schengen area. Hungary will continue to support the government and the people of Bulgaria in this endeavour."

With 99.71% of the protocols processed by the Central Election Commission (CEC), GERB emerged victorious with a margin of just over 12% ahead of the second-placed coalition, "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB).

