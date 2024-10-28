Sunny Weather Predicted Across Bulgaria on October 29

The weather in Bulgaria on October 29 is expected to be mostly sunny, with cloudy conditions developing in the northwest during the afternoon. A light to moderate north-northeasterly wind will usher in a cold front. Morning temperatures will range from 4 to 9°C, with Sofia seeing a low of 5°C. The daytime highs will reach between 18 and 23°C, with Sofia peaking at around 20°C. Atmospheric pressure will be higher than the monthly average.

On the Black Sea coast, conditions will also be predominantly sunny, though some areas may experience fog and low clouds. Winds will remain light to moderate from the north-northeast, with highs ranging from 17 to 20°C. The sea water temperature will be between 17 and 18°C.

In the mountainous regions, mostly sunny weather is anticipated, although cloud cover will increase after noon. A light to moderate northwesterly wind is expected, with highs of 16°C at an elevation of 1,200 meters and around 9°C at 2,000 meters.