Bulgarian Community in Italy to Honor Peyo Yavorov's Legacy on His 110th Death Anniversary

Society » CULTURE | October 29, 2024, Tuesday // 15:20
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Community in Italy to Honor Peyo Yavorov's Legacy on His 110th Death Anniversary "Bulgarian Shield" Association

The Bulgarian community in Italy will commemorate the 110th anniversary of the death of poet and revolutionary Peyo Yavorov on November 3, 2024. The ceremony will take place in Borgo Vercelli, a town in northwestern Italy, and is organized by the "Bulgarian Shield" Association in collaboration with the Borgo Vercelli City Hall. The event is held under the patronage of Mrs. Ana Pascaleva, the Consul General of the Republic of Bulgaria in Milan.

The program will commence at 3:00 p.m. with the laying of flowers and wreaths at the Bas-Relief of Peyo Yavorov, which was erected in the town three years ago through the initiative of Chirpan Municipality and the Yavorov Foundation. Following this, attendees can look forward to a musical performance from the Bulgarian school "Peyo Yavorov" in Milan and the Bulgarian dance school "Veselie." Students from Chirpan and the Sunday school in Milan will recite Yavorov's poems in both Bulgarian and Italian.

Father Vassilev will lead a prayer, after which Mrs. Ana Pascaleva will address the Bulgarian community and local residents. Historian Stefan Stefanov, representing the "Bulgarian Shield" Association, will provide insights into Yavorov's revolutionary contributions. The celebration will conclude with a traditional Bulgarian dance. The organizers encourage the Bulgarian community in Italy to participate in this event, which reflects the "Bulgarian Shield" Association's commitment to fostering cultural exchange and strengthening bilateral relations between Bulgaria and Italy.

Peyo Yavorov was a prominent Bulgarian poet and revolutionary, born on January 1, 1878, in Chirpan, Bulgaria. He is best known for his contributions to Bulgarian literature during the early 20th century, particularly for his poignant poetry that often explored themes of love, nature, and the human condition. Yavorov was also deeply involved in the political struggles of his time, advocating for national liberation and social justice. His life was marked by personal tragedies, including the loss of loved ones, which profoundly influenced his work. He died on November 21, 1914, leaving behind a significant literary legacy that continues to resonate in Bulgarian culture.

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: yavorov, Italy, Bulgarian

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Orthodox Church Honors Three Saints Today

Today, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church commemorates three saints, making it a special name day for those named Zoritsa, Zornitsa, Zorka, and Zoran.

Society » Culture | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 09:03

Bulgaria's Role in Shaping Antarctica's Future: A Polar Powerhouse Among Global Leaders

An upcoming conference on October 30, 2024, at the French Cultural Institute will explore scientific challenges in Antarctica, highlighting the experiences of Bulgarian and French polar expeditions

Society | October 29, 2024, Tuesday // 13:27

Voter Turnout in Turkey Increases for Bulgarian Elections: Dogan's Party Claims Majority

A total of 48,010 individuals cast their votes in Turkey during the recent Bulgarian National Assembly elections

Politics | October 28, 2024, Monday // 13:01

Election Results Show Growth for Bulgarian Political Parties, "Greatness" Sees Decline

Provisional data from the recent parliamentary elections on October 27 indicates that all parties entering the 51st National Assembly, except for the "Greatness" party, garnered more votes than in the June 9 elections for the 50th National Assembly

Politics | October 28, 2024, Monday // 11:35

Bulgarians Waste Over 500 Leva Worth of Food Annually

Each Bulgarian discards an average of 93 kilograms of food annually, translating to a financial loss of over 520 leva

Society » Environment | October 24, 2024, Thursday // 13:00

Bulgarian Doctors Provide Free Check-ups for 300 Residents in Mala Prespa, Albania

Nearly 300 residents from Mala Prespa in Albania, where a Bulgarian community resides, received free medical check-ups from a team of prominent Bulgarian doctors

Society » Health | October 22, 2024, Tuesday // 09:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Culture

Bulgarian Orthodox Church Honors Three Saints Today

Today, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church commemorates three saints, making it a special name day for those named Zoritsa, Zornitsa, Zorka, and Zoran.

Society » Culture | October 30, 2024, Wednesday // 09:03

Dimitrovden: Celebrating St. Demetrius, the Arrival of Winter, and Rich Bulgarian Traditions

On October 26, Dimitrovden, the Orthodox Church honors the memory of St.

Society » Culture | October 26, 2024, Saturday // 10:22

Access to Culture Remains Elusive for Many Bulgarians

Between 20% and 30% of Bulgarians desire access to cultural experiences but cannot afford them

Society » Culture | October 25, 2024, Friday // 15:00

Petkovden: A Day of Family, Fertility, and the Transition to Winter in Bulgaria

Today, the church commemorates St. Venerable Paraskeva of Epivatska, known in Bulgaria as Petka Bulgarska or Petka the Bulgarian

Society » Culture | October 14, 2024, Monday // 09:06

Bulgaria Welcomes John Malkovich: "Arms and the Man" Opens at the National Theater

John Malkovich has begun rehearsals for the production of "Arms and the Man"

Society » Culture | October 1, 2024, Tuesday // 16:02

Seizing the Moment: How Bulgaria Declared Its Independence

On September 22, 1908, Bulgaria took a momentous step in its history by declaring independence from the Ottoman Empire

Society » Culture | September 22, 2024, Sunday // 09:14
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria