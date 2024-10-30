Bulgarian Community in Italy to Honor Peyo Yavorov's Legacy on His 110th Death Anniversary

The Bulgarian community in Italy will commemorate the 110th anniversary of the death of poet and revolutionary Peyo Yavorov on November 3, 2024. The ceremony will take place in Borgo Vercelli, a town in northwestern Italy, and is organized by the "Bulgarian Shield" Association in collaboration with the Borgo Vercelli City Hall. The event is held under the patronage of Mrs. Ana Pascaleva, the Consul General of the Republic of Bulgaria in Milan.

The program will commence at 3:00 p.m. with the laying of flowers and wreaths at the Bas-Relief of Peyo Yavorov, which was erected in the town three years ago through the initiative of Chirpan Municipality and the Yavorov Foundation. Following this, attendees can look forward to a musical performance from the Bulgarian school "Peyo Yavorov" in Milan and the Bulgarian dance school "Veselie." Students from Chirpan and the Sunday school in Milan will recite Yavorov's poems in both Bulgarian and Italian.

Father Vassilev will lead a prayer, after which Mrs. Ana Pascaleva will address the Bulgarian community and local residents. Historian Stefan Stefanov, representing the "Bulgarian Shield" Association, will provide insights into Yavorov's revolutionary contributions. The celebration will conclude with a traditional Bulgarian dance. The organizers encourage the Bulgarian community in Italy to participate in this event, which reflects the "Bulgarian Shield" Association's commitment to fostering cultural exchange and strengthening bilateral relations between Bulgaria and Italy.

Peyo Yavorov was a prominent Bulgarian poet and revolutionary, born on January 1, 1878, in Chirpan, Bulgaria. He is best known for his contributions to Bulgarian literature during the early 20th century, particularly for his poignant poetry that often explored themes of love, nature, and the human condition. Yavorov was also deeply involved in the political struggles of his time, advocating for national liberation and social justice. His life was marked by personal tragedies, including the loss of loved ones, which profoundly influenced his work. He died on November 21, 1914, leaving behind a significant literary legacy that continues to resonate in Bulgarian culture.