North Macedonia's PM Describes New Bulgarian Parliament as 'Interesting Political Mosaic'

The Prime Minister of North Macedonia, Hristijan Mickoski characterized the upcoming Bulgarian parliament as an "interesting political mosaic." He expressed optimism that a government will be established in Bulgaria, facilitating a resolution to unblock North Macedonia's path to EU membership.

While inspecting the construction of the highway section connecting Gostivar to Bukojchani, which is part of Transport Corridor 8, Mickoski indicated his expectation for a government formed by three political partners, highlighting that such a coalition would likely include GERB and "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB)