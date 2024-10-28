NATO's Multinational Battlegroup in Bulgaria Demonstrates Readiness to Scale Up for Defense

October 28, 2024, Monday
Bulgaria: NATO's Multinational Battlegroup in Bulgaria Demonstrates Readiness to Scale Up for Defense @Ministry of Defense

At the Novo Selo training ground today, Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov affirmed that the recent command and staff exercise showcased the NATO Multinational Battlegroup’s preparedness to scale up to brigade level if required for Bulgaria's defense. Zapryanov, joined by Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev and Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov, reviewed the exercise, led by the "Arriete" brigade headquarters with Italy providing a core contingent.

The defense minister explained that the NATO battlegroup in Bulgaria, as per Alliance defense plans, can be expanded to brigade status if needed. This exercise focused on honing communications and operational protocols between the brigade’s headquarters and the formations it would encompass in a defensive operation under NATO's Article 5.

At the training ground, Zapryanov noted that the exercise replicated actual command and control activities for a brigade, using both a stationary command post and a mobile unit. Acting Prime Minister Glavchev reiterated NATO's defensive stance, emphasizing that the exercise demonstrates the Alliance’s resolve to protect all member territories.

Admiral Eftimov highlighted that the preparation of the multinational battlegroup with Italy as the framework nation has been advancing swiftly, referencing the Alliance's plans for battlegroups to potentially expand to brigade size, as demonstrated here. He also pointed out the synergy between Bulgarian Army training and NATO battlegroup rotations, with the Bulgarian Army providing diverse capabilities to enhance interoperability and tactical effectiveness.

Eftimov remarked that achieving interoperability is a continuous process. He emphasized that each training rotation incorporates new methods and procedures adapted to modern combat scenarios, ensuring joint readiness. The event also welcomed Italian Ambassador H.E. Giuseppina Zarra, embassy representatives from NATO countries involved in the Bulgarian battlegroup, and senior military officials from Bulgaria and Italy.

Tags: Zapryanov, defense, Bulgaria, NATO

