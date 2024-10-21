NATO Confirms North Korean Troops Deployed to Russia
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed today that North Korea has deployed troops to Russia, with some already stationed near Kursk to support Russian forces against Ukraine. Rutte, who met earlier with officials from South Korea’s intelligence and defense ministries at NATO headquarters in Brussels, described North Korea’s involvement as a “significant escalation” in the conflict.
He stated that North Korea’s actions go beyond providing ammunition to Russia, as Pyongyang is now actively supporting a conflict within Europe, which he warned poses a threat to global peace.
Rutte suggested that the presence of North Korean forces in Kursk highlights a growing sense of desperation on the part of Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to the NATO chief, around 600,000 Russian soldiers have been either killed or wounded since the beginning of the invasion, with Russia increasingly dependent on outside assistance to continue the war.
Yulia Navalnaya Vows to Challenge Putin for Russian Presidency
Yulia Navalnaya, widow of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, expressed her intention to run for the Russian presidency
Kremlin's Strategic Alliance with North Korea Aims to Mitigate Mobilization Challenges
The Kremlin is expected to leverage its strategic partnership with North Korea, established in June 2024, to deploy troops along its borders, signaling Russian President Vladimir Putin's intent to postpone mobilization
Gazprom's First Annual Loss in Decades Leads to Sale of Holiday Properties
Gazprom, Russia’s state-owned energy giant, has announced plans to sell several of its holiday resorts following its first annual loss in nearly 50 years
Hungary and Gazprom Negotiate Increased Gas Supplies for 2025
Hungary and Russia's energy giant Gazprom have signed an agreement allowing Budapest to fully utilize the TurkStream gas pipeline
German Intelligence Chief Warns of Potential Russian Attacks on NATO by 2030
Bruno Kahl, the head of Germany's Foreign Intelligence Service, has issued a warning that Russia could be capable of launching attacks on NATO territory within the next six years
Putin Advocates for a New World Order at Turkmenistan Forum
Russian President Vladimir Putin called for the establishment of a new world order during a regional forum held in Turkmenistan