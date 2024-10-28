Final Election Results in Bulgaria: GERB Leads 8-Party Parliament, 'Greatness' Falls Short

Politics | October 28, 2024, Monday // 19:18
Bulgaria: Final Election Results in Bulgaria: GERB Leads 8-Party Parliament, 'Greatness' Falls Short @novinite.com

At 17:00 today, Bulgaria's Central Election Commission (CEC) released the final results with 100% of protocols processed across the Regional Electoral Commissions (RECs).

GERB leads with 642,931 votes, representing 26.388% support, followed by the "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) coalition, which received 346,063 votes or 14.203% support. "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) garnered 325,468 votes, equaling 13.358% support, while "The Movement for Rights and Freedoms - New Beginning" (DPS-Peevski faction) saw 281,366 votes, capturing 11.548%. The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP - United Left) earned 7.568% with 184,403 votes, and the "Alliance for Rights and Freedoms" (DPS-Dogan faction) follows closely with 7.481%, or 182,263 votes. "There Is Such a People" (TISP) received 165,160 votes, or 6.779% support. Morality, Unity, Honour (MECh) achieved 111,946 votes (4.595%), while "Greatness" (Velichie), falling just below the 4% threshold to enter parliament, received 97,430 votes or 3.999%.

Additional parties, including "Blue Bulgaria" at 1.07% and "Bulgarian Rise" at 0.42%, remained below the 4% parliamentary entry threshold. A total of 82,618 ballots were cast by voters selecting the "I do not support anyone" option.

Regionally, GERB emerged as the top choice in 23 districts, including Blagoevgrad, Burgas, Varna, and Vidin, among others. In Sofia, WCC-DB prevailed in two of the capital’s multi-member constituencies (23rd and 24th MIRs), while GERB won the 25th. In Kardzhali, "DPS - New Beginning" claimed victory, as well as in Shumen and Targovishte. Dogan's APS claimed the top spot in Razgrad and Silistra.

Overall, DPS - New Beginning received 99,103 more votes domestically than APS. However, APS led in the overseas vote with 22.65%, followed by WCC-DB with 20.8%, "Revival" with 13.29%, DPS - New Beginning with 9.96%, GERB with 8.11%, "Greatness" with 7.74%, TISP with 7.12%, and MECh with 4.8%.

***
Two parties from yesterday's early parliamentary elections shared their responses on social media.

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of "Revival," thanked the 325,000 “revivalists” who voted for the party, noting an increase of 10 percent from the previous election. Although "Revival" placed third overall, he highlighted that it ranked second in half of the country.

Kostadinov further remarked that voter turnout rose by 250,000 to a total of 2.5 million votes. He claimed that GERB and the two factions of DPS collectively gained an additional 250,000 votes since June, alleging vote-buying activities by GERB, DPS, WCC-DB, MECh, and Greatness. However, he suggested that a government could be formed this time due to depleted funds.

Meanwhile, "Greatness" posted a brief statement on Facebook, claiming that the CEC manipulated results to keep them out of parliament, with their final count at 3.999%. Their post reads: "This is a display—a display of mafia power over the people."

***
The Central Election Commission (CEC) reported that voter turnout in yesterday's election reached approximately 38.94 percent, based on the tally from all sectional protocols.

The CEC noted that this figure might be subject to revision following a recount.

Preliminary data shows that 2,570,639 people cast their ballots.

This marks an increase of over 4 percentage points in turnout compared to the elections on June 9.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: elections, Bulgaria, parties

Related Articles:

Sunny Weather Predicted Across Bulgaria on October 29

The weather in Bulgaria on October 29 is expected to be mostly sunny, with cloudy conditions developing in the northwest during the afternoon

Society » Environment | October 28, 2024, Monday // 16:49

North Macedonia's PM Describes New Bulgarian Parliament as 'Interesting Political Mosaic'

The Prime Minister of North Macedonia, Hristijan Mickoski characterized the upcoming Bulgarian parliament as an "interesting political mosaic"

World » Southeast Europe | October 28, 2024, Monday // 15:25

Bulgaria Secures Gas Supplies for Winter as 'Chiren' Reaches Full Capacity

The underground gas storage facility "Chiren" has reached its full storage capacity, according to an announcement by Bulgartransgaz

Business » Energy | October 28, 2024, Monday // 15:17

NATO's Multinational Battlegroup in Bulgaria Demonstrates Readiness to Scale Up for Defense

At the Novo Selo training ground today, Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov affirmed that the recent command and staff exercise showcased the NATO Multinational Battlegroup’s preparedness to scale up to brigade level if required for Bulgaria's defense

Politics » Defense | October 28, 2024, Monday // 15:12

Finance Minister: No Tax Increases Planned as Bulgaria Targets 3% Budget Deficit for 2025

Bulgaria's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lyudmila Petkova stated that the Ministry of Finance has developed various revenue and expenditure measures to keep next year’s budget deficit within 3% of GDP on an accrual basis

Business » Finance | October 28, 2024, Monday // 14:11

Voter Turnout in Turkey Increases for Bulgarian Elections: Dogan's Party Claims Majority

A total of 48,010 individuals cast their votes in Turkey during the recent Bulgarian National Assembly elections

Politics | October 28, 2024, Monday // 13:01
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Viktor Orban Congratulates Boyko Borissov on GERB's Election Victory in Bulgaria

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban extended his congratulations to Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, on the party's electoral victory in the recent early parliamentary elections in Bulgaria

Politics | October 28, 2024, Monday // 17:11

DPS-Dogan Urges New Parliament for Stable Government Free from 'Peevski Model'

In the new 51st Bulgarian Parliament, the party "Alliance for Rights and Freedoms" (DPS-Dogan) has called for constructive dialogue among political parties to establish a stable government

Politics | October 28, 2024, Monday // 15:21

NATO's Multinational Battlegroup in Bulgaria Demonstrates Readiness to Scale Up for Defense

At the Novo Selo training ground today, Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov affirmed that the recent command and staff exercise showcased the NATO Multinational Battlegroup’s preparedness to scale up to brigade level if required for Bulgaria's defense

Politics » Defense | October 28, 2024, Monday // 15:12

New Player MECH Eyes Anti-GERB Coalition in Bulgaria's Parliament

Radostin Vassilev from the "Morality, Unity, Honour" (MECH) party expressed optimism about the potential for a transformative approach in the new National Assembly

Politics | October 28, 2024, Monday // 13:06

Voter Turnout in Turkey Increases for Bulgarian Elections: Dogan's Party Claims Majority

A total of 48,010 individuals cast their votes in Turkey during the recent Bulgarian National Assembly elections

Politics | October 28, 2024, Monday // 13:01

Who Voted in Bulgaria? Exit Poll Data Highlights Key Voter Trends

The exit poll data provides valuable insights into the demographics of voters who participated in yesterday's elections

Politics | October 28, 2024, Monday // 12:54
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria