New Player MECH Eyes Anti-GERB Coalition in Bulgaria's Parliament

Radostin Vassilev from the "Morality, Unity, Honour" (MECH) party expressed optimism about the potential for a transformative approach in the new National Assembly, stating, "There is a unique opportunity to show a different face. We will be something different that must meet the requirements of morality, unity, and honor." During a briefing, he acknowledged the support MECH received and mentioned that the election results were expected.

"This is definitely not a surprise for us; it can only be a surprise for those who think that the Bulgarian people are asleep. It was evident that the Bulgarian electorate turned out to vote in greater numbers than before," Vassilev noted.

He outlined MECH's objectives in the 51st Parliament, emphasizing the need for an anti-GERB majority, alongside the DPS party. Vassilev projected that such a coalition would comprise between 140 and 150 representatives, highlighting the responsibility of the WCC-DB to collaborate with other parties to form a majority against Borissov, Peevski, and Dogan. "This is the battle that must be fought in Bulgaria before all other reforms. This majority will include anti-corruption legislation, the removal of Sarafov, and a comprehensive attack on the SJC," he explained.

If a coalition opposing GERB and DPS materializes, Vassilev insisted that the Ministry of Internal Affairs must be allocated to MECH to fulfill their pre-election commitments. "We only want the Ministry of the Interior; we will propose this to the third party that receives a mandate. It’s time to remove Borissov and Peevski—the players who buy votes," he stated.

Looking ahead, Vassilev claimed that if new elections were to occur, the MECH party could achieve a significantly better result.