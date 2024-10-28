Voter Turnout in Turkey Increases for Bulgarian Elections: Dogan's Party Claims Majority

A total of 48,010 individuals cast their votes in Turkey during the recent Bulgarian National Assembly elections, reflecting a slight increase from the previous election in June, when 46,495 votes were recorded.

The coalition "Alliance for Rights and Freedoms - APS" (DPS-Dogan faction) emerged as the clear winner in Turkey, securing 64.76% of the votes, amounting to 29,496 ballots. The "DPS - New Beginning" party (DPS-Peevski faction) followed with 28.46%, translating to 12,961 votes.

Bursa saw the highest voter turnout, with 14,745 residents exercising their right to vote, a trend that was also observed in the June elections. In Istanbul, more than 13,300 people participated, while the regions of Edirne and Thrace experienced a 10% increase in turnout, with just over 10,700 votes cast.

Conversely, the Ankara region reported a decrease in voter numbers, with only 9,225 residents participating in the elections this time.

According to BNR, in the Asian part of Turkey, the competition between the parties led by Ahmed Dogan and Delyan Peevski was dominated by the "Alliance for Rights and Freedoms - APS". In both Istanbul and the European segment of Turkey, "DPS - New Beginning" displayed results similar to those of the APS.