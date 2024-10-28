Voter Turnout in Turkey Increases for Bulgarian Elections: Dogan's Party Claims Majority

Bulgarian Community in Italy to Honor Peyo Yavorov's Legacy on His 110th Death Anniversary
The Bulgarian community in Italy will commemorate the 110th anniversary of the death of poet and revolutionary Peyo Yavorov
HOT: » Manager Talks: Nikolay Bachvarov on Leadership, Team Motivation and Market Resilience at Baumit Bulgaria
A total of 48,010 individuals cast their votes in Turkey during the recent Bulgarian National Assembly elections, reflecting a slight increase from the previous election in June, when 46,495 votes were recorded.
The coalition "Alliance for Rights and Freedoms - APS" (DPS-Dogan faction) emerged as the clear winner in Turkey, securing 64.76% of the votes, amounting to 29,496 ballots. The "DPS - New Beginning" party (DPS-Peevski faction) followed with 28.46%, translating to 12,961 votes.
Bursa saw the highest voter turnout, with 14,745 residents exercising their right to vote, a trend that was also observed in the June elections. In Istanbul, more than 13,300 people participated, while the regions of Edirne and Thrace experienced a 10% increase in turnout, with just over 10,700 votes cast.
Conversely, the Ankara region reported a decrease in voter numbers, with only 9,225 residents participating in the elections this time.
According to BNR, in the Asian part of Turkey, the competition between the parties led by Ahmed Dogan and Delyan Peevski was dominated by the "Alliance for Rights and Freedoms - APS". In both Istanbul and the European segment of Turkey, "DPS - New Beginning" displayed results similar to those of the APS.
At 17:00 today, Bulgaria's Central Election Commission (CEC) released the final results with 100% of protocols processed across the Regional Electoral Commissions (RECs)
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban extended his congratulations to Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, on the party's electoral victory in the recent early parliamentary elections in Bulgaria
In the new 51st Bulgarian Parliament, the party "Alliance for Rights and Freedoms" (DPS-Dogan) has called for constructive dialogue among political parties to establish a stable government
At the Novo Selo training ground today, Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov affirmed that the recent command and staff exercise showcased the NATO Multinational Battlegroup’s preparedness to scale up to brigade level if required for Bulgaria's defense
Radostin Vassilev from the "Morality, Unity, Honour" (MECH) party expressed optimism about the potential for a transformative approach in the new National Assembly
The exit poll data provides valuable insights into the demographics of voters who participated in yesterday's elections
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023