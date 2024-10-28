Who Voted in Bulgaria? Exit Poll Data Highlights Key Voter Trends

The exit poll data provides valuable insights into the demographics of voters who participated in yesterday's elections, as explained on BNR by sociologist Yanitsa Petkova from "Gallup International Balkan."

Voters for the coalition "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) tend to be younger compared to those supporting GERB. While the GERB voter base includes an almost equal split between graduates and individuals with secondary education, nearly 71% of WCC-DB supporters possess a higher education degree. Other political groups also show a majority of educated voters.

The voter profile for DPS - A New Beginning skews younger than that of the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (APS). According to Gallup's findings, most support for DPS comes from rural areas, as 80% of APS voters are from villages. This distribution highlights the electorate's division between the two factions of what was previously a unified DPS.

Among those who voted yesterday, 5% identified as Roma, Petkova noted. Voters for "Revival" and MECH show considerable overlap, with some of their support stemming from protest sentiments. "Revival" has managed to build a solid base, while MECH attracted votes from both "Revival" and "Greatness," along with individuals who previously chose "I do not support anyone."

The demographic for "Revival" primarily consists of men aged 31 to 60, with 54% holding university degrees, and they predominantly reside in larger regional centers and cities. A similar male-dominant trend was observed among MECH voters.

In contrast, younger voters tend to favor "There Is Such a People" (TISP), with 53% being university graduates and 42% having secondary education. TISP garners support from both regional centers and smaller towns. Voters marking "I do not support anyone" typically include young female university graduates residing in the capital or other regional centers.