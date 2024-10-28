Election Results Show Growth for Bulgarian Political Parties, "Greatness" Sees Decline

Provisional data from the recent parliamentary elections on October 27 indicates that all parties entering the 51st National Assembly, except for the "Greatness" party, garnered more votes than in the June 9 elections for the 50th National Assembly.

The GERB-SDS coalition saw a significant increase, receiving over 106,600 additional votes compared to the June elections. Similarly, the "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) coalition gained 37,350 more votes, while "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) increased its tally by nearly 27,600 votes. The Bulgarian Socialist Party coalition, "BSP - United Left," recorded an increase of almost 31,700 votes compared to its previous performance under "BSP for Bulgaria." The MECH party notably expanded its voter base by over 47,000 votes in this election.

Additionally, "There Is Such a People" (TISP) also experienced a boost, with around 36,300 more votes compared to the June elections. In contrast, the "Greatness" party received approximately 2,860 fewer votes than in June.

When combining the votes from the two new coalitions, "DPS - New Beginning" (DPS-Peevski) and the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (DPS-Dogan) they collectively achieved over 85,500 more votes than the unified Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DSP) garnered in the June elections.