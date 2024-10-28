Iran Urges Global Action Against Israel with Support from China and Russia

October 28, 2024, Monday
Bulgaria: Iran Urges Global Action Against Israel with Support from China and Russia

The UN Security Council (UNSC) is scheduled to meet on Monday following Israeli airstrikes against Iran, which were carried out in retaliation for an earlier attack by Tehran. The meeting, requested by Iran, has received backing from China, Algeria, and Russia, and is being chaired this month by Switzerland.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has written to the UN Secretary-General and the President of the Security Council, urging a strong international response to what he described as "continuous and systematic" Israeli aggression. He has called on the 15-member council to condemn Israel's actions to signal to the global community that such blatant violations will not go unpunished.

On October 26, Israel launched a series of airstrikes targeting military sites in Iran's Khuzestan, Ilam, and Tehran provinces, resulting in the deaths of four Iranian military officers and a civilian, according to Iranian officials. Iran’s air defense reportedly intercepted most of the missiles.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that while Tehran does not seek war with Israel, it will respond "appropriately" to the strikes on its military installations. Major General Hossein Salami, commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), confirmed the fatalities from the Israeli strikes.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei emphasized the importance of demonstrating Iran's strength to Israel, cautioning against both exaggerating and downplaying the impact of the attacks. He remarked that Israel has miscalculated its understanding of Iran's capabilities and resolve, and that it is crucial to convey this to them.

Khamenei also criticized the international community, including certain governments and the United Nations, for not intervening to halt Israeli actions in Gaza and Lebanon, which he characterized as severe war crimes. Meanwhile, reports indicate that Israel targeted missile production facilities and other military capabilities in its recent operations, claiming that the mission was completed successfully. Iran's air force confirmed limited damage from the strikes on its bases.

