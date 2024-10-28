Bulgaria's Acting Prime Minister Optimistic About Stable Government Formation

Bulgaria's acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev expressed optimism that political forces will exert all efforts to establish a regular and stable government following the parliamentary elections. In his first remarks after the elections, he noted that the caretaker government successfully managed the process of ensuring fair and transparent voting.

Glavchev highlighted that over 3,500 voting machines were checked in the past week, a significant increase compared to the previous elections, where only 660 were inspected, and historically, fewer than 100 machines were checked. He emphasized that there were no alarming reports regarding the conduct of the elections. The prime minister acknowledged the challenge of addressing citizens' concerns about the integrity of their votes and expressed confidence in the accomplishments achieved.

Additionally, Glavchev attended a command and staff exercise of the Multinational Battlegroup in Bulgaria at the "Novo Selo" training ground. He noted that the exercise demonstrated the readiness of the multinational brigade to counter a potential aggressor within Bulgarian territory. This event underscored NATO's defensive nature, reaffirming that the alliance stands united to protect its members. The commitment to defend every inch of allied territory was a key point emphasized during the recent summit in Washington.