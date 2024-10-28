Body of Woman Discovered in Sofia's Mladost District

Crime | October 28, 2024, Monday // 11:17
Bulgaria: Body of Woman Discovered in Sofia's Mladost District @novinite.com

In Sofia's "Mladost" district, a woman's body was discovered near an apartment building, as reported by BNR. Authorities received the signal early this morning, but the woman's identity remains unknown.

Unofficial reports indicate that signs of violence were present at the scene. The police have cordoned off the area to conduct their investigation.

Law enforcement is exploring various theories regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Mladost, woman, police

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Police Detain 36 in Widespread Vote-Buying Crackdown

|

Sofia Police Dismantle Criminal Group Engaged in Extortion and Threats

|

Search Ends in Heartbreak: Bilyana Petrova Found Deceased

|

Bulgarian Teen Sentenced in UK After Posing as Doctor Without Medical Degree

|

Sofia Police Search for Missing Young Mother of Two (UPDATED)

|

Major Vote-Buying Operation in Sofia Region by Bulgarian Police

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Bulgarian Authorities Bust Cybercrime and Money Laundering Group in Plovdiv

An organized crime group that specialized in computer crimes and money laundering has been dismantled following an operation by police in Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, and Pleven.

Crime | October 23, 2024, Wednesday // 13:17

19-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped and Assaulted by Ex-Boyfriend in Bulgarian Town

In the Bulgarian town of Kresna, a 19-year-old girl was kidnapped and violently assaulted by her ex-boyfriend, who struck her multiple times in the head

Crime | October 21, 2024, Monday // 10:10

Bulgarian Man Arrested in Greece for Involvement in Illegal Child Adoption Ring

Greek authorities have arrested a Bulgarian national involved in an illegal child adoption ring operating between Bulgaria and Greece

Crime | October 20, 2024, Sunday // 14:22

Exploiting Loopholes: Bulgarian Defrauds UK Welfare System for Millions

A Bulgarian national orchestrated a scheme that defrauded British taxpayers of 2.2 million pound

Crime | October 20, 2024, Sunday // 09:09

Bulgaria: Special Operations Against Pedophiles Result in Nine Arrests

Bulgaria's Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime (GDBOP) has executed targeted police operations against online sexual exploitation of children across the country

Crime | October 19, 2024, Saturday // 13:19

Bulgarian Police Detain 36 in Widespread Vote-Buying Crackdown

By 2:00 p.m., the Bulgarian Ministry of Internal Affairs had received 259 reports of vote-buying, with nine of those reported within the last hour

Crime | October 18, 2024, Friday // 15:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria