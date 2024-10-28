Body of Woman Discovered in Sofia's Mladost District
In Sofia's "Mladost" district, a woman's body was discovered near an apartment building, as reported by BNR. Authorities received the signal early this morning, but the woman's identity remains unknown.
Unofficial reports indicate that signs of violence were present at the scene. The police have cordoned off the area to conduct their investigation.
Law enforcement is exploring various theories regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Bulgarian Authorities Bust Cybercrime and Money Laundering Group in Plovdiv
An organized crime group that specialized in computer crimes and money laundering has been dismantled following an operation by police in Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, and Pleven.
19-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped and Assaulted by Ex-Boyfriend in Bulgarian Town
In the Bulgarian town of Kresna, a 19-year-old girl was kidnapped and violently assaulted by her ex-boyfriend, who struck her multiple times in the head
Bulgarian Man Arrested in Greece for Involvement in Illegal Child Adoption Ring
Greek authorities have arrested a Bulgarian national involved in an illegal child adoption ring operating between Bulgaria and Greece
Exploiting Loopholes: Bulgarian Defrauds UK Welfare System for Millions
A Bulgarian national orchestrated a scheme that defrauded British taxpayers of 2.2 million pound
Bulgaria: Special Operations Against Pedophiles Result in Nine Arrests
Bulgaria's Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime (GDBOP) has executed targeted police operations against online sexual exploitation of children across the country
Bulgarian Police Detain 36 in Widespread Vote-Buying Crackdown
By 2:00 p.m., the Bulgarian Ministry of Internal Affairs had received 259 reports of vote-buying, with nine of those reported within the last hour