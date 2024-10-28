Casualties Rise in Kharkiv as Russian Strikes Target Multiple Districts

A large-scale Russian assault on Kharkiv's Shevchenkivskyi, Saltivskyi, and Kholodnohirskyi districts of overnight has resulted in 21 injuries, including five children, according to the State Emergency Service. Explosions were reported on the night of October 28, with a significant hit occurring near a nine-storey residential building in the Kholodnohirskyi district. Rescue operations are currently underway in the affected areas.

On the same day, Russian forces targeted critical energy infrastructure in the Konotop district of Sumy Oblast using Shahed UAVs. The Sumy Oblast Military Administration confirmed that all necessary services are at work and repair operations are ongoing. Air defense units successfully intercepted and destroyed six of the drones during the attacks.

In the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian forces launched 378 attacks across ten settlements in a single day, injuring two men and one woman. Ivan Fedorov, the Head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, reported that the strikes resulted in damage to residential buildings and infrastructure. The Russian military executed seven airstrikes targeting locations including Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, and Novodarivka, while also conducting artillery strikes on multiple settlements.

Additionally, the Russians have occupied the city of Hirnyk in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast as of October 27. Advances have also been noted in Selydove, Bohoiavlenka, Novoukrainka, and other areas of Donetsk Oblast. Before the full-scale invasion, Hirnyk had a population exceeding 10,000 and was notable for having the tallest television tower built in Ukraine since independence, completed in September 2018 to broadcast Ukrainian TV programs to occupied territories.