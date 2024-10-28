Bulgarian Elections: 'Revival' Secures Strong Wins in Russia and Moldova, BSP Trails in Both

The pro-Russian party "Revival" (Vazrazhdane), led by Kostadin Kostadinov, has secured a decisive victory in the Bulgarian elections in Russia, according to data from the Central Election Commission (CEC) with 98.47% of the votes counted as of 7:00 a.m. today. "Revival" received 56.72% of the vote from Bulgarian citizens in the Russian Federation.

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) came in second, securing 9.22%, while GERB followed closely with 7.98%. In fourth place was the party "Greatness," capturing 7.56% of the votes cast by Bulgarians in Russia.

Support for "Revival" was even stronger in Moldova, where the party won with 64.39% of the vote among Bulgarian citizens. In the former Soviet republic, GERB came in second with 9.11%, while "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) took third place with 6.42%.