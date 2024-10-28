NATO Confirms North Korean Troops Deployed to Russia
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed today that North Korea has deployed troops to Russia, with some already stationed near Kursk to support Russian forces against Ukraine
The pro-Russian party "Revival" (Vazrazhdane), led by Kostadin Kostadinov, has secured a decisive victory in the Bulgarian elections in Russia, according to data from the Central Election Commission (CEC) with 98.47% of the votes counted as of 7:00 a.m. today. "Revival" received 56.72% of the vote from Bulgarian citizens in the Russian Federation.
The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) came in second, securing 9.22%, while GERB followed closely with 7.98%. In fourth place was the party "Greatness," capturing 7.56% of the votes cast by Bulgarians in Russia.
Support for "Revival" was even stronger in Moldova, where the party won with 64.39% of the vote among Bulgarian citizens. In the former Soviet republic, GERB came in second with 9.11%, while "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) took third place with 6.42%.
At 17:00 today, Bulgaria's Central Election Commission (CEC) released the final results with 100% of protocols processed across the Regional Electoral Commissions (RECs)
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban extended his congratulations to Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, on the party's electoral victory in the recent early parliamentary elections in Bulgaria
In the new 51st Bulgarian Parliament, the party "Alliance for Rights and Freedoms" (DPS-Dogan) has called for constructive dialogue among political parties to establish a stable government
At the Novo Selo training ground today, Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov affirmed that the recent command and staff exercise showcased the NATO Multinational Battlegroup’s preparedness to scale up to brigade level if required for Bulgaria's defense
Radostin Vassilev from the "Morality, Unity, Honour" (MECH) party expressed optimism about the potential for a transformative approach in the new National Assembly
A total of 48,010 individuals cast their votes in Turkey during the recent Bulgarian National Assembly elections
