DPS-Peevski Dominates Kardzhali and Targovishte as DPS-Dogan Falls Short

Politics | October 28, 2024, Monday // 09:41
Bulgaria: DPS-Peevski Dominates Kardzhali and Targovishte as DPS-Dogan Falls Short DPS - Dogan (left) and DPS - Peevski (right)

In Kardzhali, election results are showing a significant setback for the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (APS), whose list was headed by former chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS, now headed by Delyan Peevski) Ahmed Dogan. As of 7 a.m., with 64.14% of Sectional Election Commission (SIC) protocols processed in the Regional Election Commission (REC), the DPS-New Beginning party, led by Delyan Peevski, is in the lead with 19,436 votes, or 47.66%. APS is trailing in second place with 13,922 votes, which accounts for 34.14%.

Support for other parties in Kardzhali remains low. GERB has garnered 2,704 votes, or 6.63%, while "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) received 1,238 votes, or 3.04%. Other parties are below the 3% mark.

In Shumen, where 100% of the protocols have been processed, DPS-New Beginning also emerged as the clear winner with 13,516 votes, making up 24.94% of the tally. GERB follows with 9,582 votes (17.68%), putting Boyko Borissov’s party in second. WCC-DB comes in third, securing 6,582 votes (12.15%), while "Revival" ranks fourth with 6,024 ballots (11.12%). APS obtained only 5,977 votes, or 11.03%, and the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) has 4,180 votes, equating to 7.71%.

In Targovishte, DPS-New Beginning maintains its lead, holding 35.65% of the votes, or 10,442 ballots, with 78.2% of SIC protocols processed. APS is in second place but with a significantly lower result of 4,968 votes (16.96%), followed by GERB in third with 4,450 votes, or 15.19%.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Dogan, Peevski, DPS

Related Articles:

DPS-Dogan Urges New Parliament for Stable Government Free from 'Peevski Model'

In the new 51st Bulgarian Parliament, the party "Alliance for Rights and Freedoms" (DPS-Dogan) has called for constructive dialogue among political parties to establish a stable government

Politics | October 28, 2024, Monday // 15:21

Who Voted in Bulgaria? Exit Poll Data Highlights Key Voter Trends

The exit poll data provides valuable insights into the demographics of voters who participated in yesterday's elections

Politics | October 28, 2024, Monday // 12:54

Alpha Research: Bulgaria's Political Landscape Faces Uncertainty as Early Elections Approach

A recent study by "Alpha Research" reveals a complex and concerning landscape for voters as Bulgaria approaches its seventh consecutive early elections

Politics | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 11:00

Peevski Urges Prosecutors to Arrest Dogan Over Revival Process Allegations

Delyan Peevski, the (co)chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) who has been sanctioned for corruption

Politics | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 10:00

Peevski Declares Dogan and Associates No Longer Part of DPS

Ahmed Dogan and his associates are no longer part of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS)

Politics | September 25, 2024, Wednesday // 15:05

Dogan Denounces Peevski's Role, Expresses Shame and Calls for Change Within DPS

Ahmed Dogan, the honorary chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), expressed deep regret over the actions of a party member

Politics | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 10:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Final Election Results in Bulgaria: GERB Leads 8-Party Parliament, 'Greatness' Falls Short

At 17:00 today, Bulgaria's Central Election Commission (CEC) released the final results with 100% of protocols processed across the Regional Electoral Commissions (RECs)

Politics | October 28, 2024, Monday // 19:18

Viktor Orban Congratulates Boyko Borissov on GERB's Election Victory in Bulgaria

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban extended his congratulations to Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, on the party's electoral victory in the recent early parliamentary elections in Bulgaria

Politics | October 28, 2024, Monday // 17:11

DPS-Dogan Urges New Parliament for Stable Government Free from 'Peevski Model'

In the new 51st Bulgarian Parliament, the party "Alliance for Rights and Freedoms" (DPS-Dogan) has called for constructive dialogue among political parties to establish a stable government

Politics | October 28, 2024, Monday // 15:21

NATO's Multinational Battlegroup in Bulgaria Demonstrates Readiness to Scale Up for Defense

At the Novo Selo training ground today, Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov affirmed that the recent command and staff exercise showcased the NATO Multinational Battlegroup’s preparedness to scale up to brigade level if required for Bulgaria's defense

Politics » Defense | October 28, 2024, Monday // 15:12

New Player MECH Eyes Anti-GERB Coalition in Bulgaria's Parliament

Radostin Vassilev from the "Morality, Unity, Honour" (MECH) party expressed optimism about the potential for a transformative approach in the new National Assembly

Politics | October 28, 2024, Monday // 13:06

Voter Turnout in Turkey Increases for Bulgarian Elections: Dogan's Party Claims Majority

A total of 48,010 individuals cast their votes in Turkey during the recent Bulgarian National Assembly elections

Politics | October 28, 2024, Monday // 13:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria