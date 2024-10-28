DPS-Peevski Dominates Kardzhali and Targovishte as DPS-Dogan Falls Short

In Kardzhali, election results are showing a significant setback for the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (APS), whose list was headed by former chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS, now headed by Delyan Peevski) Ahmed Dogan. As of 7 a.m., with 64.14% of Sectional Election Commission (SIC) protocols processed in the Regional Election Commission (REC), the DPS-New Beginning party, led by Delyan Peevski, is in the lead with 19,436 votes, or 47.66%. APS is trailing in second place with 13,922 votes, which accounts for 34.14%.

Support for other parties in Kardzhali remains low. GERB has garnered 2,704 votes, or 6.63%, while "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) received 1,238 votes, or 3.04%. Other parties are below the 3% mark.

In Shumen, where 100% of the protocols have been processed, DPS-New Beginning also emerged as the clear winner with 13,516 votes, making up 24.94% of the tally. GERB follows with 9,582 votes (17.68%), putting Boyko Borissov’s party in second. WCC-DB comes in third, securing 6,582 votes (12.15%), while "Revival" ranks fourth with 6,024 ballots (11.12%). APS obtained only 5,977 votes, or 11.03%, and the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) has 4,180 votes, equating to 7.71%.

In Targovishte, DPS-New Beginning maintains its lead, holding 35.65% of the votes, or 10,442 ballots, with 78.2% of SIC protocols processed. APS is in second place but with a significantly lower result of 4,968 votes (16.96%), followed by GERB in third with 4,450 votes, or 15.19%.