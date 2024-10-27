Results with 93.27% of Protocols Processed by CEC: GERB-SDS Leads, MECH Joins Parliament

Politics » ELECTIONS | October 28, 2024, Monday // 09:17
Bulgaria: Results with 93.27% of Protocols Processed by CEC: GERB-SDS Leads, MECH Joins Parliament screenshot

With 93.27% of voting protocols processed, GERB-SDS has won the parliamentary elections with 26.31% of the votes. The following parties are set to enter Bulgaria's 51st National Assembly:

  • GERB-SDS – 26.31%
  • Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria (PP-DB) – 14.79%
  • "Vazrazhdane" – 13.65%
  • DPS – New Beginning – 10.66%
  • BSP – United Left – 7.7%
  • Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (APS) – 7.02%
  • There Is Such a People (ITN) – 6.94%
  • Moral, Unity, Honor (MECH) – 4.66%
  • "Velichie" – 4.07%

In addition, 78,152 voters selected the "I do not support anyone" option on their ballots.

