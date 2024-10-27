Results with 93.27% of Protocols Processed by CEC: GERB-SDS Leads, MECH Joins Parliament

With 93.27% of voting protocols processed, GERB-SDS has won the parliamentary elections with 26.31% of the votes. The following parties are set to enter Bulgaria's 51st National Assembly:

GERB-SDS – 26.31%

– 26.31% Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria (PP-DB) – 14.79%

– 14.79% "Vazrazhdane" – 13.65%

– 13.65% DPS – New Beginning – 10.66%

– 10.66% BSP – United Left – 7.7%

– 7.7% Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (APS) – 7.02%

– 7.02% There Is Such a People (ITN) – 6.94%

– 6.94% Moral, Unity, Honor (MECH) – 4.66%

– 4.66% "Velichie" – 4.07%

In addition, 78,152 voters selected the "I do not support anyone" option on their ballots.