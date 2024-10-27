Results with 93.27% of Protocols Processed by CEC: GERB-SDS Leads, MECH Joins Parliament

EXIT POLL: Initial Results from Parliamentary Vote in Bulgaria Announced
With 93.27% of voting protocols processed, GERB-SDS has won the parliamentary elections with 26.31% of the votes. The following parties are set to enter Bulgaria's 51st National Assembly:
In addition, 78,152 voters selected the "I do not support anyone" option on their ballots.
With 88% of protocols processed, preliminary data indicates that nine parties and coalitions will enter Bulgaria's 51st National Assembly.
Preliminary results from the parallel vote count by Gallup International, conducted and funded by NOVA, reveal the following outcomes in Bulgaria's parliamentary elections:
78 are the polling stations in the country where machine voting has been suspended as of 3:00 PM, according to a decision made by the district electoral commissions, revealed during a meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC).
As of 5:00 PM, voter turnout reached 28.
