Sunny Start to the Week Across Bulgaria, Foggy Mornings in the East

In Bulgaria, the start of the week brings mostly sunny skies, though morning hours in Eastern Bulgaria may see low clouds and fog. A light to moderate west-northwesterly wind will be present throughout the day, with morning lows ranging from 2 to 7 degrees Celsius, including 4C in Sofia. Afternoon highs are expected to reach between 20 and 25C, with Sofia at 22C.

On the Black Sea coast, visibility will be reduced in the early hours, gradually giving way to clear skies by the afternoon. The wind here will be light and come from the west-southwest, with temperatures climbing to between 18 and 22C. Sea water remains mild, between 17 and 18C.

The mountains are also set for a mostly sunny day, with light to moderate north-northwesterly winds. Temperatures will reach 18C at altitudes around 1,200 meters, while at 2,000 meters, they are expected to reach around 10C.