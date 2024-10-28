Election Results at 88% Count: Nine Parties Enter Bulgaria's New Parliament

With 88% of protocols processed, preliminary data indicates that nine parties and coalitions will enter Bulgaria's 51st National Assembly. This fragmented parliament marks the first of its kind since the start of democratic reforms in 1989 and mirrors the high party diversity of the 1899 Tenth National Assembly.

Here's the current breakdown of votes:

GERB-SDS – 26.15%

– 26.15% Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria (PP-DB) – 15.14%

– 15.14% "Vazrazhdane" – 13.7%

– 13.7% DPS – New Beginning – 10.36%

– 10.36% BSP – United Left – 7.68%

– 7.68% Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (APS) – 7.02%

– 7.02% There Is Such a People (ITN) – 6.97%

– 6.97% Moral, Unity, Honor (MECH) – 4.65%

– 4.65% "Velichie" – 4.08%

– 4.08% Blue Bulgaria – 1.14%

Voter turnout is estimated at 38% by Alpha Research for bTV, with a reported 4.5% selecting the "I do not support anyone" option according to Market LINKS.

Party Reactions

GERB Leader Boyko Borisov expressed concerns about the feasibility of forming a government if so many parties enter Parliament, suggesting a higher entry threshold might be beneficial.

expressed concerns about the feasibility of forming a government if so many parties enter Parliament, suggesting a higher entry threshold might be beneficial. Delyan Peevski of DPS-New Beginning celebrated the election as a turning point, stating "the new beginning is an irreversible fact."

of DPS-New Beginning celebrated the election as a turning point, stating "the new beginning is an irreversible fact." "Vazrazhdane" expressed gratitude to supporters and awaited final results.

expressed gratitude to supporters and awaited final results. PP-DB Leaders thanked voters, emphasizing their commitment to anti-corruption laws as a top priority.

These elections will reveal if Bulgaria's ongoing political instability can be resolved, or if challenges will deepen further. Final results are pending.