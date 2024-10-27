Parallel Count: New Parliament Includes MECH, "Vazrazhdane" Now Second Largest Party

Politics » ELECTIONS | October 27, 2024, Sunday // 22:09
Parallel Count: New Parliament Includes MECH, "Vazrazhdane" Now Second Largest Party: Parallel Count: New Parliament Includes MECH, "Vazrazhdane" Now Second Largest Party Wengen from Pixabay

Preliminary results from the parallel vote count by Gallup International, based on 80% of the sample and funded by NOVA, show the following outcomes in Bulgaria's parliamentary elections:

  • GERB-SDS leads with 24.4% of the vote.
  • "Vazrazhdane" ranks second, securing 13.7%.
  • PP-DB holds third with 13.5%.
  • Following are DPS - New Beginning (11.7%), Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (10.1%), BSP - United Left (7.8%), There Is Such a People (TISP) (6.9%), and MECH (5.0%).
  • "Velichie" remains below the threshold at 3.8%.

The option "I do not support anyone" was chosen by 3.6% of voters, with voter turnout at 36.4%.

Projected seat allocation for an 8-party parliament based on the 80% sample:

  • GERB-SDS: 62 seats
  • "Vazrazhdane": 36 seats
  • PP-DB: 35 seats
  • DPS - New Beginning: 30 seats
  • Alliance for Rights and Freedoms: 26 seats
  • BSP - United Left: 20 seats
  • TISP: 18 seats
  • MECH: 13 seats

These initial counts indicate a diversified composition in the next parliament with significant representation across eight political groups.

Elections » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: elections, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Understanding Bulgaria's Political System: Key Institutions and Processes

|

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev: The Most Important Thing Today is to Vote

|

Alpha Research: Voter Turnout in Bulgaria Reaches 4.4% by 9:30 AM

|

Bulgaria Votes: 19 Parties, 9 Coalitions, and One Independent Candidate Compete in October 27 Parliamentary Elections

|

Bulgaria's Early Parliamentary Elections: What Voters Should Know

|

Rising Costs: Skiing in Bulgaria Now Reaches 200 Leva Per Day

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Elections

EXIT POLL: Initial Results from Parliamentary Vote in Bulgaria Announced

See Which Parties Are Projected to Enter Bulgaria's Next Parliament

Politics » Elections | October 27, 2024, Sunday // 19:41

Machine Voting Halted in 78 Polling Stations Across Bulgaria Due to Technical Issues

78 are the polling stations in the country where machine voting has been suspended as of 3:00 PM, according to a decision made by the district electoral commissions, revealed during a meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

Politics » Elections | October 27, 2024, Sunday // 17:42

Voter Turnout at 28.5% by 5:00 PM, Gallup Exit Poll Shows

As of 5:00 PM, voter turnout reached 28.

Politics » Elections | October 27, 2024, Sunday // 17:40

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev: The Most Important Thing Today is to Vote

"The most important thing today is to vote.

Politics » Elections | October 27, 2024, Sunday // 14:14

Voter Turnout: 17.4% by 1 PM in Bulgaria’s Parliamentary Elections

Voter turnout reached 17.

Politics » Elections | October 27, 2024, Sunday // 14:01

Voter Turnout for Early Parliamentary Elections Reaches 10.4% by 11:00 AM

As of 11:00 AM, the voter turnout for the early parliamentary elections stands at 10.

Politics » Elections | October 27, 2024, Sunday // 11:54
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria