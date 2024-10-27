Parallel Count: New Parliament Includes MECH, "Vazrazhdane" Now Second Largest Party

Preliminary results from the parallel vote count by Gallup International, based on 80% of the sample and funded by NOVA, show the following outcomes in Bulgaria's parliamentary elections:

GERB-SDS leads with 24.4% of the vote.

holds third with . Following are DPS - New Beginning (11.7%), Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (10.1%), BSP - United Left (7.8%), There Is Such a People (TISP) (6.9%), and MECH (5.0%).

The option "I do not support anyone" was chosen by 3.6% of voters, with voter turnout at 36.4%.

Projected seat allocation for an 8-party parliament based on the 80% sample:

GERB-SDS : 62 seats

These initial counts indicate a diversified composition in the next parliament with significant representation across eight political groups.