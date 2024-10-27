Parallel Count: New Parliament Includes MECH, "Vazrazhdane" Now Second Largest Party
Preliminary results from the parallel vote count by Gallup International, based on 80% of the sample and funded by NOVA, show the following outcomes in Bulgaria's parliamentary elections:
- GERB-SDS leads with 24.4% of the vote.
- "Vazrazhdane" ranks second, securing 13.7%.
- PP-DB holds third with 13.5%.
- Following are DPS - New Beginning (11.7%), Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (10.1%), BSP - United Left (7.8%), There Is Such a People (TISP) (6.9%), and MECH (5.0%).
- "Velichie" remains below the threshold at 3.8%.
The option "I do not support anyone" was chosen by 3.6% of voters, with voter turnout at 36.4%.
Projected seat allocation for an 8-party parliament based on the 80% sample:
- GERB-SDS: 62 seats
- "Vazrazhdane": 36 seats
- PP-DB: 35 seats
- DPS - New Beginning: 30 seats
- Alliance for Rights and Freedoms: 26 seats
- BSP - United Left: 20 seats
- TISP: 18 seats
- MECH: 13 seats
These initial counts indicate a diversified composition in the next parliament with significant representation across eight political groups.
