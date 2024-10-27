EXIT POLL: Initial Results from Parliamentary Vote in Bulgaria Announced

Politics » ELECTIONS | October 27, 2024, Sunday // 19:41
Bulgaria: EXIT POLL: Initial Results from Parliamentary Vote in Bulgaria Announced BTV screenshot

See Which Parties Are Projected to Enter Bulgaria's Next Parliament

GERB-SDS is set to win the early parliamentary election, according to 7:00 PM exit poll results from sociological agencies "Gallup" and "Trend," both commissioned and funded by NOVA. In a close battle for second place, PP-DB and "Revival" are neck and neck. The upcoming 51st National Assembly is expected to seat representatives from seven parties.

"Trend" Data

According to "Trend's" exit poll, GERB-SDS is leading with 26.1% of the votes. PP-DB takes second place with 14.3%, closely followed by "Revival" with 13.6%. The remaining parties likely to enter Parliament are "Movement for Rights and Freedoms – New Beginning" with 9.6%, "Alliance for Rights and Freedoms" at 7.7%, "BSP – United Left" with 7.6%, and "There Is Such a People" (TISP) at 6.8%. The "Grandeur" party follows with 4.1%, while METCH (BULGARIAN acronym) stands at 4.0%.

The "Blue Bulgaria" coalition currently falls below the parliamentary entry threshold at 1.5%.

The option "I do not support anyone" was chosen by 2.8% of voters who turned out.

Voter turnout according to "Trend" at 7:00 PM was 34.2%.

"Gallup" Data

According to "Gallup's" exit poll, GERB-SDS also leads with 25.1%. PP-DB holds the second spot with 15.4%, with "Revival" close behind at 13.8%. "BSP – United Left" follows with 8.1%, then "Movement for Rights and Freedoms – New Beginning" at 7.7%, and "Alliance for Rights and Freedoms" at 7.3%. TISP gained the support of 6.8% of voters. "Grandeur" and METCH stand at 4.7% and 4.1%, respectively.

"Blue Bulgaria" remains below the threshold with 1.2%.

The "I do not support anyone" option was chosen by 3.7% of voters.

Voter turnout as of 7:00 PM stands at 33.5%, according to "Gallup."/NOVA

Based on the data from Alpha Research and Market LINKS, 7 parties are projected to enter the next Bulgarian parliament:

Alpha Research Results:

  • GERB-SDS: 26.4% - 74 seats
  • PP-DB: 14.9% - 42 seats
  • "Vazrazhdane": 12.9% - 36 seats
  • DPS - "New Beginning": 8.9% - 25 seats
  • Alliance for Rights and Freedoms: 8.7% - 24 seats
  • BSP - United Left: 7.8% - 22 seats
  • There Is Such a People (TISP): 6.2% - 17 seats

Parties below the 4% threshold include MECH (3.8%), "Velichie" (3.7%), and Blue Bulgaria (1.3%).

  • Voter Turnout: 38%
  • "No Support" option chosen by 3.8% of voters.

Market LINKS Results:

  • GERB-SDS: 27.3% - 76 seats
  • PP-DB: 14.4% - 40 seats
  • "Vazrazhdane": 12.5% - 35 seats
  • DPS - "New Beginning": 10.6% - 29 seats
  • BSP - United Left: 8.4% - 23 seats
  • Alliance for Rights and Freedoms: 6.8% - 19 seats
  • TISP: 6.5% - 18 seats

Parties below the 4% threshold are "Velichie" (3.8%), MECH (3.4%), and Blue Bulgaria (1%).

  • Voter Turnout: 33.5% as of 7 PM
  • "No Support" selected by 4.4%.

These initial exit poll results outline the likely composition of the next Bulgarian parliament and reveal voter preferences for stable parliamentary representation./BTV

