EXIT POLL: Initial Results from Parliamentary Vote in Bulgaria Announced

See Which Parties Are Projected to Enter Bulgaria's Next Parliament

GERB-SDS is set to win the early parliamentary election, according to 7:00 PM exit poll results from sociological agencies "Gallup" and "Trend," both commissioned and funded by NOVA. In a close battle for second place, PP-DB and "Revival" are neck and neck. The upcoming 51st National Assembly is expected to seat representatives from seven parties.

"Trend" Data

According to "Trend's" exit poll, GERB-SDS is leading with 26.1% of the votes. PP-DB takes second place with 14.3%, closely followed by "Revival" with 13.6%. The remaining parties likely to enter Parliament are "Movement for Rights and Freedoms – New Beginning" with 9.6%, "Alliance for Rights and Freedoms" at 7.7%, "BSP – United Left" with 7.6%, and "There Is Such a People" (TISP) at 6.8%. The "Grandeur" party follows with 4.1%, while METCH (BULGARIAN acronym) stands at 4.0%.

The "Blue Bulgaria" coalition currently falls below the parliamentary entry threshold at 1.5%.

The option "I do not support anyone" was chosen by 2.8% of voters who turned out.

Voter turnout according to "Trend" at 7:00 PM was 34.2%.

"Gallup" Data

According to "Gallup's" exit poll, GERB-SDS also leads with 25.1%. PP-DB holds the second spot with 15.4%, with "Revival" close behind at 13.8%. "BSP – United Left" follows with 8.1%, then "Movement for Rights and Freedoms – New Beginning" at 7.7%, and "Alliance for Rights and Freedoms" at 7.3%. TISP gained the support of 6.8% of voters. "Grandeur" and METCH stand at 4.7% and 4.1%, respectively.

"Blue Bulgaria" remains below the threshold with 1.2%.

The "I do not support anyone" option was chosen by 3.7% of voters.

Voter turnout as of 7:00 PM stands at 33.5%, according to "Gallup."/NOVA