Machine Voting Halted in 78 Polling Stations Across Bulgaria Due to Technical Issues

78 are the polling stations in the country where machine voting has been suspended as of 3:00 PM, according to a decision made by the district electoral commissions, revealed during a meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The most common issues leading to this decision include printer malfunctions, machines failing to print ballots, or printing incomplete ballots, prompting a switch to paper ballots in those stations.

Additionally, reports of problems with the machines have been received from three more polling stations abroad, and further verification is needed before the CEC can authorize a switch to paper voting there as well. Earlier, two stations abroad had already made this transition.