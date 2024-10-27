Machine Voting Halted in 78 Polling Stations Across Bulgaria Due to Technical Issues

Politics » ELECTIONS | October 27, 2024, Sunday // 17:42
Bulgaria: Machine Voting Halted in 78 Polling Stations Across Bulgaria Due to Technical Issues

78 are the polling stations in the country where machine voting has been suspended as of 3:00 PM, according to a decision made by the district electoral commissions, revealed during a meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The most common issues leading to this decision include printer malfunctions, machines failing to print ballots, or printing incomplete ballots, prompting a switch to paper ballots in those stations.

Additionally, reports of problems with the machines have been received from three more polling stations abroad, and further verification is needed before the CEC can authorize a switch to paper voting there as well. Earlier, two stations abroad had already made this transition.

Elections » Be a reporter: Write and send your article

Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Elections

Parallel Count: New Parliament Includes MECH, "Vazrazhdane" Now Second Largest Party

Preliminary results from the parallel vote count by Gallup International, conducted and funded by NOVA, reveal the following outcomes in Bulgaria's parliamentary elections:

Politics » Elections | October 27, 2024, Sunday // 22:09

EXIT POLL: Initial Results from Parliamentary Vote in Bulgaria Announced

See Which Parties Are Projected to Enter Bulgaria's Next Parliament

Politics » Elections | October 27, 2024, Sunday // 19:41

Voter Turnout at 28.5% by 5:00 PM, Gallup Exit Poll Shows

As of 5:00 PM, voter turnout reached 28.

Politics » Elections | October 27, 2024, Sunday // 17:40

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev: The Most Important Thing Today is to Vote

"The most important thing today is to vote.

Politics » Elections | October 27, 2024, Sunday // 14:14

Voter Turnout: 17.4% by 1 PM in Bulgaria’s Parliamentary Elections

Voter turnout reached 17.

Politics » Elections | October 27, 2024, Sunday // 14:01

Voter Turnout for Early Parliamentary Elections Reaches 10.4% by 11:00 AM

As of 11:00 AM, the voter turnout for the early parliamentary elections stands at 10.

Politics » Elections | October 27, 2024, Sunday // 11:54
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria