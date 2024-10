As of 5:00 PM, voter turnout reached 28.5%, according to exit poll data from Gallup, commissioned by NOVA.

A total of 19 parties, 9 coalitions, and 1 independent candidate are competing for 240 seats in the next parliament. There are 6,601,262 eligible voters according to lists prepared by GRAO, and a total of 4,855 candidates are running for parliament.

There are 12,879 polling stations within Bulgaria and 719 abroad, spread across 57 countries.