Voter turnout reached 17.4% by 1:00 PM, according to exit poll data from Gallup, conducted for NOVA.

A total of 19 parties, 9 coalitions, and 1 independent candidate are vying for the 240 seats in parliament. According to the voter registry from the Civil Registration and Administrative Services (GRAO), 6,601,262 people are eligible to vote. In total, there are 4,855 candidates for parliamentary seats.

There are 12,879 polling stations set up within Bulgaria, and 719 abroad, distributed across 57 countries.