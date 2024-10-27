Prime Minister Glavchev: I Voted for a European Bulgaria

EXIT POLL: Initial Results from Parliamentary Vote in Bulgaria Announced
After casting his vote, Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev stated, "I voted for a European Bulgaria." He emphasized the importance of having a regular and stable government that adheres to the Constitution and laws of the country, prioritizing the interests of the people. Glavchev acknowledged that the series of elections in recent years has become burdensome for everyone, particularly for the voters. He also mentioned that the caretaker cabinet will continue its work as long as necessary.
This morning, Prime Minister Glavchev voted at the 5th Primary School "Ivan Vazov" in the capital. He chose to use the voting machine and recalled that the machines had undergone thorough checks. The caretaker cabinet has made every effort to ensure the integrity of the voting process.
Preliminary results from the parallel vote count by Gallup International, conducted and funded by NOVA, reveal the following outcomes in Bulgaria's parliamentary elections:
78 are the polling stations in the country where machine voting has been suspended as of 3:00 PM, according to a decision made by the district electoral commissions, revealed during a meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC).
