Prime Minister Glavchev: I Voted for a European Bulgaria

Politics » ELECTIONS | October 27, 2024, Sunday // 11:12
Bulgaria: Prime Minister Glavchev: I Voted for a European Bulgaria government.bg

After casting his vote, Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev stated, "I voted for a European Bulgaria." He emphasized the importance of having a regular and stable government that adheres to the Constitution and laws of the country, prioritizing the interests of the people. Glavchev acknowledged that the series of elections in recent years has become burdensome for everyone, particularly for the voters. He also mentioned that the caretaker cabinet will continue its work as long as necessary.

This morning, Prime Minister Glavchev voted at the 5th Primary School "Ivan Vazov" in the capital. He chose to use the voting machine and recalled that the machines had undergone thorough checks. The caretaker cabinet has made every effort to ensure the integrity of the voting process.

Elections » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Dimitar Glavchev, vote, elections in Bulgaria

Related Articles:

EXIT POLL: Initial Results from Parliamentary Vote in Bulgaria Announced

See Which Parties Are Projected to Enter Bulgaria's Next Parliament

Politics » Elections | October 27, 2024, Sunday // 19:41

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev: The Most Important Thing Today is to Vote

"The most important thing today is to vote.

Politics » Elections | October 27, 2024, Sunday // 14:14

Over Half a Million Bulgarians Open to Selling Their Vote, Survey Finds

The issue of vote buying, controlled voting, and measures to prevent them often resurfaces ahead of elections

Politics | October 19, 2024, Saturday // 08:56

Bulgarian Police Detain 36 in Widespread Vote-Buying Crackdown

By 2:00 p.m., the Bulgarian Ministry of Internal Affairs had received 259 reports of vote-buying, with nine of those reported within the last hour

Crime | October 18, 2024, Friday // 15:01

Interior Ministry Conducts 60 Operations Against Vote-Buying in Bulgaria

Sixty police operations targeting vote-buying in Bulgaria have been carried out to date

Politics | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 15:37

Seven Parties Poised to Enter Bulgarian Parliament if Elections Were Held Today

If elections were held at the beginning of October, seven political parties would secure seats in the Bulgarian parliament, according to an independent survey conducted by Gallup International Balkan

Politics | October 14, 2024, Monday // 16:16
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Elections

Parallel Count: New Parliament Includes MECH, "Vazrazhdane" Now Second Largest Party

Preliminary results from the parallel vote count by Gallup International, conducted and funded by NOVA, reveal the following outcomes in Bulgaria's parliamentary elections:

Politics » Elections | October 27, 2024, Sunday // 22:09

EXIT POLL: Initial Results from Parliamentary Vote in Bulgaria Announced

See Which Parties Are Projected to Enter Bulgaria's Next Parliament

Politics » Elections | October 27, 2024, Sunday // 19:41

Machine Voting Halted in 78 Polling Stations Across Bulgaria Due to Technical Issues

78 are the polling stations in the country where machine voting has been suspended as of 3:00 PM, according to a decision made by the district electoral commissions, revealed during a meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

Politics » Elections | October 27, 2024, Sunday // 17:42

Voter Turnout at 28.5% by 5:00 PM, Gallup Exit Poll Shows

As of 5:00 PM, voter turnout reached 28.

Politics » Elections | October 27, 2024, Sunday // 17:40

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev: The Most Important Thing Today is to Vote

"The most important thing today is to vote.

Politics » Elections | October 27, 2024, Sunday // 14:14

Voter Turnout: 17.4% by 1 PM in Bulgaria’s Parliamentary Elections

Voter turnout reached 17.

Politics » Elections | October 27, 2024, Sunday // 14:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria