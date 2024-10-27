Alpha Research: Voter Turnout in Bulgaria Reaches 4.4% by 9:30 AM

As of 9:30 AM this morning, the voter turnout in Bulgaria stands at 4.4%, according to data from "Alpha Research," one of the two polling agencies partnered with bTV on election day.

Polling stations opened at 7:00 AM and will remain open until 8:00 PM. Nearly 6.6 million Bulgarians are eligible to vote.

A total of 28 parties and coalitions are participating in the elections—19 parties and 9 coalitions. The ballot numbers for each party have also been confirmed.

In recent years, voter turnout has consistently hit new lows. In 2017, 3.6 million Bulgarians (54%) cast their votes. In April 2021, only 3.3 million (50%) participated, marking the last instance when more than half of eligible voters engaged in the elections.

The July 2021 elections saw a turnout of 42%, while November's turnout was just over 40%. Interest continued to decline in 2022 and 2023, with the last vote in June 2024 reaching a record low of only 34.4% voter turnout.