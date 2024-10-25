Warm Autumn Temperatures Mark Bulgaria's Switch to Winter Time

On October 27, when we switch to winter time, we’ll enjoy pleasant autumn weather with temperatures above the seasonal average.

Early in the morning, it will be chilly, with minimum temperatures ranging between 2° and 7°C in most of Bulgaria.

Daytime highs will be between 18° and 23°C, reaching around 20°C in Sofia and Plovdiv, and about 17°C in Varna and Burgas. In the mountains, it will be sunny, with scattered high clouds by the afternoon and evening. Light winds will blow from the southwest, shifting to northwest in the afternoon. Maximum temperatures will reach around 18°C at 1200 meters and about 12°C at 2000 meters.

Along the coast, many areas will experience fog or low clouds in the morning, clearing to sunny skies by the afternoon with a light southeasterly wind. Maximum temperatures will be between 16° and 18°C, while the sea temperature will range from 17° to 18°C.

The coming days will remain mostly sunny, with morning fog in low-lying areas of Bulgaria.

On Monday, temperatures will rise further, with daytime highs reaching between 20° and 25°C.

From Tuesday, temperatures will begin to slowly decline, and by Wednesday, clouds will increase. Wednesday and Thursday will bring predominantly overcast skies with a low chance of rain, though isolated light showers are possible. Daytime temperatures will drop by 3-5°C.