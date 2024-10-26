Israel's Strikes on Iran Spark Strong Condemnations Across Middle East

World | October 26, 2024, Saturday // 16:13
Pavellllllll from Pixabay

The Iraqi Prime Minister's office, cited by Reuters, issued a statement condemning Israel’s "continued aggressive policy and expansion of regional conflict" following an airstrike on Iranian targets earlier today. Iraq called for a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, urging comprehensive international efforts to support regional stability.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry also denounced the strikes, describing them as a severe escalation undermining peace efforts. The statement called on the UN Security Council to take immediate measures to curb what it described as Israel's reckless actions.

Qatar and Egypt joined in, with Qatar calling for restraint and regional stability, and Egypt voicing deep concern over the escalating situation, condemning actions that threaten Middle Eastern security.

Hamas, through a post on Telegram, also condemned the attacks, referring to them as a “violation of Iranian sovereignty” and holding Israel, with US backing, responsible for the escalation and its potential consequences.

