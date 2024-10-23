After Motorcyclist’s Death: Protest Blocks Traffic in Central Sofia

Momchil Georgiev died in a fatal crash in April 2024.

A protest demanding justice for the death of motorcyclist Momchil Georgiev brought central Sofia to a standstill. In early April, the young man was involved in a crash that authorities initially ruled as self-caused. However, his family believes he was killed, according to protest organizers. Demonstrators blocked traffic in Sofia's so-called "Triangle of Power."

The protest began outside the Ministry of Interior, then moved through a march that stopped between the National Assembly, the Council of Ministers, and the Presidency. Later, protesters gathered outside the Courthouse before returning to the Triangle of Power. Organizers say the demonstration seeks the truth behind the death of the 24-year-old. Protesters have also threatened to block the Trakia and Hemus highways today.