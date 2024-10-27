A Sunny Holiday! From 18 to 22°C Across the Country!

Warm Autumn Temperatures Mark Bulgaria's Switch to Winter Time
On October 27, when we switch to winter time, we’ll enjoy pleasant autumn weather with temperatures above the seasonal average.
General Forecast:
Expect predominantly sunny weather across Bulgaria on Saturday. In the afternoon, clouds will increase over western regions from the northwest, though cloud cover will mostly be scattered and at high altitudes. Maximum temperatures will range between 18-22°C, slightly warmer than the previous day.
Sofia:
Sunny throughout the day with some high clouds in the afternoon. Light east wind. High around 19°C.
Mountains:
Great conditions for hiking with mostly sunny skies. Some cloud cover over the Strandzha region, and a light east wind. Highs around 17°C at 1200m and 9°C at 2000m.
Black Sea Coast:
Some morning fog patches, clearing for a sunny afternoon. Light east wind. Highs between 18-19°C; sea temperatures between 15-17°C. Wave height at 1-2.
Balkans:
Mostly sunny across the peninsula with potential morning fog in valleys.
Friday will be mostly sunny, with highs ranging from 16°C to 21°C and about 18°C in Sofia, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).
The wind across most of the country will be light to moderate.
According to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), Wednesday will remain sunny and mostly calm.
Overnight, conditions will be mostly clear and calm, with fog developing after midnight near water bodies and in low-lying areas
