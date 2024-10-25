Dimitrovden: Celebrating St. Demetrius, the Arrival of Winter, and Rich Bulgarian Traditions

On October 26, Dimitrovden, the Orthodox Church honors the memory of St. Demetrius the Myrrh-Streamer of Thessaloniki. According to Bulgarian folk traditions, this day marks the end of autumn and the start of winter, as reflected in an old saying: "St. George brings summer, while St. Demetrius brings winter." In certain regions, this day is also called "razpus," signaling a time when all debts should be settled, with each person having given or received what was owed.

Traditions and Customs of Dimitrovden

St. Demetrius was born in the third century in Thessaloniki, where his father served as the city’s governor. Upon his father's death, Demetrius took over the position, appointed by the emperor Maximianus Herculius. Because of his open support for Christianity, he faced the wrath of Emperor Galerius and was imprisoned, eventually martyred by soldiers who pierced him with spears as he prayed. He is now venerated as a saint and the protector of Thessaloniki.

In Bulgarian folklore, St. Demetrius is often depicted as a powerful figure associated with the arrival of winter. According to one legend, he and St. George were twin brothers who divided the year between them—summer to St. George and winter to St. Demetrius. The first snowfall often coincides with Dimitrovden, as it is said that St. Demetrius shakes his white beard, scattering snowflakes over the earth. Farmers also take this day as a signal to stow their plows and prepare their firewood for the cold season.

Dimitrovden is a key day for hiring new workers, a ritual observed by households who also sacrifice the fattest sheep in honor of the saint. Folk celebrations often include music, dancing, and a feast where lamb stew, chicken with vegetables, baked apples, and bread with apples or pumpkin are served.

Superstitions and Omens

As with many folk holidays, Dimitrovden is rich in superstitions. The first person to enter the home on this day is considered an omen for the year ahead, believed to predict the prosperity of the household based on the visitor's wealth. If the night before Dimitrovden has a full moon, it’s thought to foretell a snowy winter, productive crops, and abundant honey.

The day following Dimitrovden is known as the "mouse day" when women refrain from household chores to prevent mice from damaging their belongings. To keep mice away, some people even smear the thresholds of their homes with mud.

For treasure hunters, Dimitrovden is thought to be a night when hidden treasures glow with a blue light, marking their location.

Nameday Celebrants

On this day, Bulgarians celebrate those with names derived from Demetrius, including Dimitar, Dimitrina, Demetra, Dimo, Dimka, Dima, Dimcho, Diman, Mitko, Mita, and others. Dimitrovden continues to bring families together, honoring both the saint and Bulgarian traditions.