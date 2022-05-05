Stroke Cases in Bulgaria Climb, Projected to Hit 50,500 in 2024 Amid Rising Risks

Society » HEALTH | October 25, 2024, Friday // 12:44
Bulgaria: Stroke Cases in Bulgaria Climb, Projected to Hit 50,500 in 2024 Amid Rising Risks

During the first two quarters of 2024, Bulgaria saw a consistent increase in stroke cases by 1.3% to 1.5%, indicating a projected annual total of nearly 50,500 cases—over 600 more than in 2023. According to the National Center for Public Health and Analysis, there were 49,853 registered cases in 2023, with more than 1,500 patients unable to access treatment. Of those admitted to hospitals, 10% did not survive, and outside of medical facilities, nearly 14,000 fatalities occurred due to cerebrovascular disease. Given that more than 65% of stroke cases result in disability, the Association for Stroke and Aphasia estimates 50,000 new cases, 20,000 deaths, and nearly 30,000 newly disabled individuals each year.

Strokes remain the leading cause of premature death and disability worldwide. In Bulgaria, cerebrovascular disease mortality is 291.6 per 100,000 people—about 35% higher than cancer mortality, which stands at 221 per 100,000, according to the National Statistical Institute.

Efforts to educate the public on stroke risk factors remain limited. Awareness is crucial, as 80% of ischemic strokes, which make up the majority, can be prevented by managing key risks, such as high cholesterol, obesity, excessive alcohol consumption, smoking (including e-cigarettes or vapes), unhealthy diet, and high blood pressure. Necessary tools to manage or control these risks are readily accessible—it only requires seeking information on what stroke is, its primary risk factors, and finding specialized assistance.

In recognition of World Stroke Day (October 29), the Association for Stroke and Aphasia is launching an awareness campaign, “Be Prepared,” in partnership with Sofia’s Serdika Center. From October 26 to November 3, the mall will feature a "Path of Knowledge," an interactive installation providing visitors with useful facts about stroke prevention and risk reduction.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: stroke

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Doctor: 30-40 year old Men and Women have Strokes after COVID-19

“We have cases of young patients who have had strokes, and the only reason we find this after extensive research is the experience post COVID-19.” This is what the head of the Clinic of Nervous Diseases at the University Hospital "St. Anna ” Assoc. Prof.

Society » Health | May 5, 2022, Thursday // 11:50

Bulgaria Ranks First in Stroke Mortality

Cerebrovascular disease is a leading cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide. Bulgaria is one of the first places in this respect. The mortality rate from strokes is 270.1 for men and 265.1 for women per 100,000 population. In Bulgaria, about 82,398 ca

Society » Health | October 29, 2021, Friday // 10:54

Varna University Hospital is in the Top 10 for the Treatment of Stroke Patients - SITS

St.

Society » Health | April 30, 2020, Thursday // 13:54

Dog Owners Live Longer

The American Heart Health Association explained in a statement that, although the results do not exactly prove that dogs contribute to the better health of their owners, there is some reliable evidence that they are good for the elderly.

Society | October 9, 2019, Wednesday // 17:51

Alain Delon Recovers After Stroke

Legendary French actor Alain Delon is recovering in a Swiss clinic after suffering a stroke and "slight" brain haemorrhage several weeks ago, his eldest son Anthony Delon said on Thursday, quoted by Swissinfo.

Lifestyle | August 9, 2019, Friday // 07:40

Cosmonaut Georgi Ivanov Taken to Hospital in Serious Condition

76-year-old Bulgarian cosmonaut Georgi Ivanov was taken to hospital this morning, reported BNR.

Society | May 22, 2017, Monday // 15:23
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Health

Study Shows Exciting the Brain Might be Key to Boosting Maths Learning

According to a new study from the Universities of Surrey and Oxford, Loughborough University, and Radboud University in the Netherlands, activating a brain region with electrical noise stimulation may improve mathematical learning in those who struggle wi

Society » Health | October 22, 2024, Tuesday // 16:22

Bulgarian Doctors Provide Free Check-ups for 300 Residents in Mala Prespa, Albania

Nearly 300 residents from Mala Prespa in Albania, where a Bulgarian community resides, received free medical check-ups from a team of prominent Bulgarian doctors

Society » Health | October 22, 2024, Tuesday // 09:30

Exploring the Synergistic Potential of BPC-157 and TB-500 Peptides in Regenerative Studies

Peptides are emerging as promising biomolecules in a variety of scientific research fields due to their versatile physiological properties and molecular functions.

Society » Health | October 22, 2024, Tuesday // 07:22

Bulgaria Anticipates Arrival of Second Air Ambulance Helicopter in 2025

Bulgaria is preparing to receive its second air ambulance helicopter, expected in January 2025

Society » Health | October 21, 2024, Monday // 12:11

Burgas Hospital Successfully Treats Woman Infected with Rare 'Flesh-Eating' Bacteria

A woman infected with the rare but perilous bacterium Vibrio vulnificus has been successfully treated at Burgas City Hospital

Society » Health | October 21, 2024, Monday // 11:00

Certified Keto Diet - Weight Loss and Dietary Changes Through Nutrameg's Eyes!

Health technology startup Nutrameg, which operates seven different apps for weight management, expects to achieve a turnover this year

Society » Health | October 18, 2024, Friday // 17:08
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria