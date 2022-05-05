Stroke Cases in Bulgaria Climb, Projected to Hit 50,500 in 2024 Amid Rising Risks

During the first two quarters of 2024, Bulgaria saw a consistent increase in stroke cases by 1.3% to 1.5%, indicating a projected annual total of nearly 50,500 cases—over 600 more than in 2023. According to the National Center for Public Health and Analysis, there were 49,853 registered cases in 2023, with more than 1,500 patients unable to access treatment. Of those admitted to hospitals, 10% did not survive, and outside of medical facilities, nearly 14,000 fatalities occurred due to cerebrovascular disease. Given that more than 65% of stroke cases result in disability, the Association for Stroke and Aphasia estimates 50,000 new cases, 20,000 deaths, and nearly 30,000 newly disabled individuals each year.

Strokes remain the leading cause of premature death and disability worldwide. In Bulgaria, cerebrovascular disease mortality is 291.6 per 100,000 people—about 35% higher than cancer mortality, which stands at 221 per 100,000, according to the National Statistical Institute.

Efforts to educate the public on stroke risk factors remain limited. Awareness is crucial, as 80% of ischemic strokes, which make up the majority, can be prevented by managing key risks, such as high cholesterol, obesity, excessive alcohol consumption, smoking (including e-cigarettes or vapes), unhealthy diet, and high blood pressure. Necessary tools to manage or control these risks are readily accessible—it only requires seeking information on what stroke is, its primary risk factors, and finding specialized assistance.

In recognition of World Stroke Day (October 29), the Association for Stroke and Aphasia is launching an awareness campaign, “Be Prepared,” in partnership with Sofia’s Serdika Center. From October 26 to November 3, the mall will feature a "Path of Knowledge," an interactive installation providing visitors with useful facts about stroke prevention and risk reduction.