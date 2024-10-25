Survey: Only 15% of Bulgarians Would Consider Becoming Foster Parents, While 68% Firmly Refuse

Society | October 25, 2024, Friday // 11:38
Bulgaria: Survey: Only 15% of Bulgarians Would Consider Becoming Foster Parents, While 68% Firmly Refuse s05prodpresidente from Pixabay

A national survey conducted by Trend Agency for the National Association for Foster Care (NAFC) reveals that only 15% of Bulgarians would consider becoming foster parents, while 68% firmly reject the idea, and 17% remain undecided. The findings, announced ahead of National Foster Parent Day on October 25, highlight limited public readiness for foster parenting, which NAFC attributes largely to a lack of information and societal stereotypes.

The study also shows differences by gender, with 21% of women open to foster care compared to only 9% of men. Economic status and education also play a role: individuals with higher incomes and higher education are more willing to consider foster care.

The survey reveals that traditional media, such as television, remains the primary source of foster care information, while social media is an underutilized source. Furthermore, 6% of participants have never heard of foster care. Currently, there are around 400 foster families in Bulgaria with no children placed in their care, NAFC reports.

