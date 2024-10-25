Survey: Only 15% of Bulgarians Would Consider Becoming Foster Parents, While 68% Firmly Refuse

Access to Culture Remains Elusive for Many Bulgarians
Between 20% and 30% of Bulgarians desire access to cultural experiences but cannot afford them
A national survey conducted by Trend Agency for the National Association for Foster Care (NAFC) reveals that only 15% of Bulgarians would consider becoming foster parents, while 68% firmly reject the idea, and 17% remain undecided. The findings, announced ahead of National Foster Parent Day on October 25, highlight limited public readiness for foster parenting, which NAFC attributes largely to a lack of information and societal stereotypes.
The study also shows differences by gender, with 21% of women open to foster care compared to only 9% of men. Economic status and education also play a role: individuals with higher incomes and higher education are more willing to consider foster care.
The survey reveals that traditional media, such as television, remains the primary source of foster care information, while social media is an underutilized source. Furthermore, 6% of participants have never heard of foster care. Currently, there are around 400 foster families in Bulgaria with no children placed in their care, NAFC reports.
young people in Bulgaria today exhibit a higher level of education but tend to marry less frequently and have fewer children compared to their peers since the onset of democratic changes in the late 1980s and early 1990s
During the first two quarters of 2024, Bulgaria saw a consistent increase in stroke cases by 1.3% to 1.5%, indicating a projected annual total of nearly 50,500 cases
Friday will be mostly sunny, with highs ranging from 16°C to 21°C and about 18°C in Sofia, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).
Each Bulgarian discards an average of 93 kilograms of food annually, translating to a financial loss of over 520 leva
The wind across most of the country will be light to moderate.
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023