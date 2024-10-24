Toll Cameras in Bulgaria Now Track Speeding Violations

October 25, 2024, Friday
Bulgaria: Toll Cameras in Bulgaria Now Track Speeding Violations

Bulgaria’s toll system now has the technical capability to track average vehicle speeds, as announced by the National Toll Management following a meeting with Regional Development Minister Violeta Koritarova. Initial testing of the system on Sofia’s Northern Speed Tangent revealed one vehicle traveling at an average speed of 203 km/h.

Between October 18 and 23, 494 vehicles were recorded exceeding 140 km/h, with another 2,707 vehicles detected traveling between 121 and 140 km/h. The toll system operates by recording the time each vehicle enters and exits specific road sections; if the vehicle crosses the section in less than the allotted time, it is subject to a fine.

Legislative changes to define the concept of "average speed" in law are pending approval in Parliament. The Ministry of Regional Development highlights that the implementation of this system is expected to reduce traffic accidents and enhance road safety in Bulgaria.

