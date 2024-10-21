Sunny Friday Expected with Mild Temperatures Across Bulgaria

Foggy Mornings and Clear Skies Expected Across Bulgaria on October 22
Overnight, conditions will be mostly clear and calm, with fog developing after midnight near water bodies and in low-lying areas
The wind across most of the country will be light to moderate.
According to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), Wednesday will remain sunny and mostly calm.
The night will remain clear and calm, with mostly sunny conditions expected throughout the day
The weather forecast for Saturday indicates mostly sunny conditions, although morning fog may linger in low-lying areas and near rivers
