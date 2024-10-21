Sunny Friday Expected with Mild Temperatures Across Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 25, 2024, Friday // 09:46
Bulgaria: Sunny Friday Expected with Mild Temperatures Across Bulgaria Sabine from Pixabay

Friday will be mostly sunny, with highs ranging from 16°C to 21°C and about 18°C in Sofia, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

Morning fog is anticipated along valleys and the coast, where visibility may be briefly reduced. Minimum temperatures will generally be between 1°C and 6°C, with some mountain valleys dipping to -2°C and around 2°C in Sofia.

In coastal areas, sunshine will prevail, though some low clouds may linger early in the day. Light winds from the north-northeast will shift to the east-southeast by afternoon. Coastal highs are expected between 16°C and 19°C, with sea temperatures around 17°C-18°C.

Mountain regions will also see plenty of sunshine, with a light to moderate east-northeast wind. Highs will reach 15°C at 1200 meters and 9°C at 2000 meters.

Looking ahead, Saturday and Sunday should remain sunny with stable temperatures. Some morning fog is expected near the Danube, in eastern regions, and some valleys. Eastern areas may see light winds, while western regions will have scattered high clouds.

 
